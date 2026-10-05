Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban’s Teen Daughter Faith Looks SO Beautiful During Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. On Sunday, October 4, their youngest daughter, Faith, 15, was photographed attending the Valentino “Antibiblioteca” Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week and she looked so pretty as she posed for photos.

Faith Urban Looks So Pretty at Paris Fashion Week Show

Getty Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attends the Valentino “Antibiblioteca” Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

For the event, Faith wore a white mini dress with silver beaded details on the sleeves. She accessorized with a matching silver bag and black peep-toe heels. She wore her brown hair loose and her makeup natural. In photos, she can be seen smiling while sitting next to model and social media influencer Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck.

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Getty Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban, Lara Cosima Henckel von Donnersmarck and Naïka at the Valentino “Antibiblioteca” Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

Faith and Sunday Rose grew up away from the spotlight, but in recent years they seem to be embracing the public attention more, although still not regularly. In a March interview with People, Kidman discussed whether her daughters would ever follow in her footsteps in the entertainment industry. “I mean, I can’t answer for them. The thing that we all know about children and when they become young women, don’t answer for them,” she said. “Don’t tell them who they are or what they are. They’re there to tell you who they are. And so you would have to ask them.”

That said, the “Practical Magic 2” star would love to have her daughters act alongside her. “I would just love to have them with me at all times, all the time,” she said. “They’re always like, ‘Mama, mama. You can’t have that.’ But yeah, would I be interested in that? Of course. I just want them with me. They’re a part of me, and they’re my loves.”

Nicole Kidman Places Great Importance on Family

Getty Sunday Rose Kidman Urban, Nicole Kidman and Faith Margaret Kidman-Urban attend the Chanel Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

Kidman and Urban announced their separation after 19 years of marriage in September 2025. In January 2026, their divorce was finalized. Court documents obtained by People revealed that Kidman would be the “primary residential parent,” spending 306 days with her daughters while Urban would have 59 days.

Getty Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and their daughters Faith and Sunday Rose at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Family is incredibly important to Kidman, and in a joint interview with Extra, alongside her “Lioness” co-star Zoe Saldaña, she gave a glimpse into her home life. “As soon as Nicole finishes, she flies home to her family,” Saldaña said. “And it’s so beautiful to see, too.”

Kidman replied, “I go home to my family. I’ve got one child in junior year and one who’s a freshman. So, I was like, ‘Okay, I got to be there taking care,’ you know? Multitasking, right?”

Kidman is also a mother to two adult children, daughter Bella and son Connor, whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise.