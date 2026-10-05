Gigi Hadid Returns to the Runway & Shows Off Her Incredible Abs Amid Bradley Cooper Marriage Report

On Sunday, October 4, returned to the runway for the Miu Miu Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show. The event was held as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, and Hadid looked gorgeous in a cropped top and matching skirt with crystal-embellished panels.

Gigi Hadid Wows on the Miu Miu Runway

Getty

Photos of Hadid show her hair styled into a messy updo, and her abs on full display as she walks down the runway. She wore sneakers with neon yellow and cobalt blue panels to complete the look, along with striking green earrings.

Getty

Getty

This has been a big year for Hadid and a great year for fashion fans because, in July, she returned to the runway after a four-year hiatus, People reports.

In July, Hadid walked the Balenciaga Fall 2026 Haute Couture runway show in Paris, France, wearing black trousers and a feathered hooded top for a daring and dramatic finish. People reports that before this show, Hadid last walked the runway at the Off-White Spring/Summer 2022 show.

Gigi Hadid Discusses Her Runway Walk

Hadid is one of the most celebrated models of her time, and she has walked in multiple runway shows, starred in campaigns for prestigious brands, and graced the pages and covers of fashion magazines. But she has had to work hard to get where she is today. “It’s funny because obviously I’m not the best on the runway — okay everyone, we did it, Gigi said it, I know it!” she told W magazine for their “Screen Tests” segment in 2016, Fashionista reports. “But, what do you do? I never was taught how to walk on the runway, and maybe that’s because it moved really quickly for me, that people just assumed that was something I knew — so I’m working on it.”

Hadid made her Victoria’s Secret modeling debut in 2015, and in 2025, she walked the brand’s runway again. Her inclusion in the show was important for Hadid because she was rejected the first few times she auditioned. “I think I tried out two or three times before I got it, so you can imagine when I felt when I got my first show,” she said in a video for Victoria’s Secret.

She continued, “I’m just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad… I look back at pictures of that time and the world was so hard on her, and not just me, is hard on girls. And then you look back at pictures, and you’re like, ‘I was the (expletive)’. That was an awesome time. I deserved to be there. I continue to come back to this show just so happy for that girl that got the first show and then also my teenage self who just watched the show.”

Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s Marriage Report

Getty

Hadid’s career continues to rise, and her personal life also seems great! There are persistent rumors that she and her boyfriend Bradley Cooper are married, and while in Paris, the couple was photographed spending time together and wearing gold bands on their respective ring fingers.

Despite this, neither the model nor the actor has publicly confirmed whether they are married.