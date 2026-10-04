Venus Williams, 46, Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Her Latest Public Appearance

Venus Williams is a tennis legend, but she is also a and has served as a global ambassador for Lacoste since 2022. On Sunday, October 4, she attended the Lacoste Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week, and she looked incredible, but she also looked almost unrecognizable as she showed off her new look.

Venus Williams Debuts Her New Look

Getty Venus Williams attends the Lacoste Women’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection during Paris Fashion Week

At the event, Williams wore a sleek bob with bangs, which transformed her appearance. She wore matching cobalt blue shorts, a collared T-shirt, and a trench coat, pulling the look together with lace-up boots, a neon yellow bag, and oversized mirror sunglasses.

Getty

Getty

Williams is the perfect ambassador for Lacoste, having proven herself as an incredible talent in the sporting world and winning a slew of awards, including multiple Grand Slam titles. In a 2022 interview with British Vogue, she said that she was inspired by Lacoste founder René Lacoste’s approach to fashion and impressed by the brand’s creative director Louise Trotter.

“Her clothes really transform you once you put them on,” Williams said. “I’m into what makes you happy, and fashion and clothes make me so happy. It’s where I belong.” She continued, “Working with Louise makes me feel like I want to be better; I want to work harder; I want to dig deeper inside of myself.”

Venus Williams Discusses Her Passion for Fashion

In an interview with Marie Claire, Williams discussed her love for fashion. “Design and wellness – this is kind of where I belong,” she said. “I love fashion, I really do. I used to always say I’m a recovering shopaholic, but I think I’ve finally recovered. It took forever. I love watching the runway and the shows. I was watching Men’s Fashion Week from afar, watching Pharrell [Williams’ runway show for Louis Vuitton]. It’s fun, it’s fascinating, it’s inspiring. I love it.”

The publication notes that Williams has degrees in fashion design and business, and she also loves art.

Venus Williams Learned to Sew

In a 2023 interview with Fashionista, Williams, who owns fashion brand Eleven and has collaborated with prestigious brands, discussed her love for fashion and how it is about more than aesthetics. “Fashion started at a grassroots level for me,” she said. “My mom ended up sewing my tennis skirts for my first professional tennis match. I still love it at that creation level. I studied fashion, and it was a great experience. It taught me so much about the garment, what that means, and how to create something that’s entirely you.”

In her interview, she also revealed that as a child she would try to sew clothing for her dolls, despite very limited free time. “Making patterns is a real joy of mine. Understanding clothing construction makes you a lot more picky when you’re out buying things — I look at the seam, I pull up the hem,” she said. “I’m looking at it really closely and deciding where the value is. It’s not always about that: Sometimes it’s just about the design, but other times, it is about the make.”

Williams acknowledged that style is self-expression, and she sometimes likes to change hers. “There was one point where all I wanted to do was be more risqué and wear shorter stuff, and I made another mood board after,” she said. “I haven’t made one recently, though. We’ll see where it goes.” Her latest look is undeniably a change in style, and, as always, she looks great!