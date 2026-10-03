Busy Philipps Looks Gorgeous & Healthy in Sheer Dress Months After Brain Surgery

Busy Philipps looked beautiful at a rare red-carpet appearance for the “Cupertino” Season 1 premiere on September 30. The event was held at The Paley Center for Media in New York City, and for the occasion, the “Cougar Town” actress wore a brown sheer dress that showed off her black underwear.

Busy Philipps Wows on the Red Carpet

Getty Busy Philipps attends the “Cupertino” Season 1 premiere

“Cupertino” is a television series created by Michelle King and Robert King, and in addition to Philipps, it stars Mike Colter and Rachel Keller. The first episode is scheduled for release on October 8, and the synopsis, per IMDb, states: “A scrappy lawyer takes on a powerful tech giant in a high-stakes legal battle, navigating the cutthroat world of Silicon Valley while fighting for justice and the little guy’s rights.”

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In photos from the premiere, Philipps wore a full-length brown sheer dress, black feathered cuffs on the sleeves, and a cappuccino handbag. She styled her hair in a sleeked back hairstyle, highlighting her face and opted for natural-looking makeup. The look was beautiful, yet daring.

On October 2, the actress shared photos of her look on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “yes i ended up carrying the purse all night like it was an actual espresso martini.” Fans flooded the comments with their thoughts. “Wow!!!!! This is gorgeous on you,” a comment reads.

“STUNNNNNING,” another person shared. Other reactions include, “The details down to the ring,” “The hottest you’ve ever been,” and “that whole look is perfection!”

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It is wonderful to see Philipps looking so healthy and happy as she makes her return to the spotlight, months after revealing she had brain surgery. She was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor in February and underwent two surgeries to remove it. The first was in March, weeks before filming for her new role. In August, she publicly revealed she had a brain tumor and surgery.

“I found out I got the show on the same day as the brain tumor,” she . “I said to my doctors, ‘I just was cast in this television show. How can I do this?’ … My doctor was just very confident and said, ‘You’ll have the surgery in a week from today, and then you’ll be able to be on set in four weeks.’ And I was.”

Philipps’ willingness to speak so openly about her health has been welcomed by fans. “So many people have come up to me in public and just expressed that they’re grateful for me sharing what I’ve gone through and also just the message of like, listen to your body, women,” she shared. “If you get a no from a doctor, continue to seek care for yourself if you just feel something’s off.”

Philipps also revealed at the “Cupertino” premiere that she spoke with her oncologist, who expressed her interest in her latest role. “She was like, ‘Really just wanted to talk about Cupertino.’ I’m not even kidding you,’” Philipps said. “She’s like, ‘Your scan was clean. So when’s the show come out? Is it this week or next week?’ was like, ‘The premiere is tonight.’ She’s like, ‘Amazing.’ Anyway, so yeah, she’s been on the whole journey with me.” The positive health update is also welcome news.