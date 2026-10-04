Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Jackson Debuts Bold New Look During Latest Public Appearance

Paris Jackson has used her style as self-expression, and at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday, October 3, she debuted a bold new look!

Paris Jackson Debuts New Makeup Look

Getty Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson attends the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show

The musician was wearing what appeared to be a glittery pink and black dress which she paired with knee-high black boots. She left her hair loose and styled in a soft side parting, which showed her dark roots. But the most daring part of her look was her heavy black eye makeup, which she applied up to her eyebrows and underneath her eye, creating a large circle. She left the rest of her makeup natural, letting her eyes be the focus. It was a daring finish that undoubtedly grabbed attention.

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Getty Paris Jackson attends the BoF500 Gala

Jackson sat front row alongside Heidi Klum and her beautiful daughter, Lou Samuel.

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Jackson is a fan of fashion, and she is a regular at fashion weeks and events, including attending the BoF500 Gala on the same day as Vivienne Westwood’s show. The event was held at the Shangri-La Hotel Paris, and she looked gorgeous wearing a black-and-red mini dress with bell sleeves. This time, her makeup was not bold like earlier in the day; instead, she opted for a natural, minimalistic finish.

Paris Jackson Discusses Life in the Spotlight

As the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, there was always intense public interest in Paris’ life, but she has embraced that attention in recent years. She has followed in her father’s footsteps with a career in the music industry, but she is also a model and a style icon. In an October 2025 interview with Fashion magazine, Paris spoke about her approach to clothing, which has evolved over the years.

“I have always felt very uncomfortable in my own skin, and I’ve always had very unmanageable thoughts and feelings,” she said of her alternative style. “I was like, ‘If I feel so different, I might as well actually dress like it.’”

She also discussed the attention she has dealt with her whole life, although she grew up mostly away from the spotlight. “I felt like everyone else got a blueprint to life—a rule book—and I didn’t,” she said. “The thing is, I’ve been ripped apart online since I was 13. As far as my art goes, I’m just going to make what I want to make, and if I get bad responses, that’s not new. Typically, people are afraid of the unknown. Public scrutiny is not unknown territory for me; it’s very familiar.”

Despite working in the entertainment industry, Paris is clear that she wants to maintain her integrity and will not sacrifice who she is for her art. “I’ve seen a lot of people choose success over being a good person, and I don’t recommend that because you’re not going to take it with you when you go,” she said. “What are you going to do? Get buried with your Oscar in your casket? Like, cool.”