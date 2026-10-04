Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Fuel Wedding Rumors, See Their Matching Gold Bands

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are giving fans another reason to wonder whether they quietly took their relationship to the next level.

The longtime couple stepped out together in Paris wearing what appeared to be matching gold bands on their left ring fingers, renewing marriage speculation that first surfaced over the summer.

Neither Cooper nor Hadid has confirmed that they are married. The latest sighting comes three years after the pair were first romantically linked and follows a year in which they have become slightly more open about their relationship.

Why Are Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Sparking Wedding Rumors?

Bradley, 51, and Gigi, 31, were photographed leaving a private dinner together in Paris with rings visible on their left hands, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

Their matching gold bands drew attention because it wasn’t the first time the couple had been seen wearing similar bands.

Gigi kept her Paris look casual in a gray striped jacket and jeans with a brown Miu Miu bag, while Bradley wore a dark green ensemble.

For now, however, the rings remain just that as they have remained tight-lipped about their wedding nuptials.

Have Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Worn Matching Rings Before?

Wedding speculation first took off in August when Bradley and Gigi were photographed holding hands in Paris while wearing gold bands on their left ring fingers.

Just Jared reported at the time that the jewelry appeared to come from Boucheron. Gigi was spotted wearing the Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band, while Bradley appeared to have the Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band, as reported by People.

The reported pieces retail for $6,450 and $2,120, respectively. The sighting came shortly after the couple attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in New York City, according to People.

How Long Have Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Been Together?

Getty Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid

Bradley and Gigi were first linked in October 2023 after they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City’s West Village.

They largely kept the romance out of public view before Gigi made things Instagram official in May 2025.

The model included a photo of herself kissing Bradley in a collection of pictures from her 30th birthday celebration.

Both are also parents. Gigi shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, while Bradley shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex Irina Shayk.

What Has Gigi Hadid Said About Bradley Cooper?

Gigi offered a rare glimpse into their relationship while speaking with Vogue for its April 2025 issue.

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky,” she said.

The model also praised Bradley’s support of her work and creativity.

“I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

Despite the repeated ring sightings, the couple has yet to address the latest wedding speculation publicly.