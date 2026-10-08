Madelaine Petsch Reveals How She Helped Create ‘Riverdale’ Romance Between Cheryl and Toni

Madelaine Petsch is sharing how one of “Riverdale‘s” most beloved relationships began with an unexpected friendship behind the scenes.

During an appearance on Cosmopolitan’s “Blind Date,” the actress revealed that she helped bring Vanessa Morgan into the series and encouraged the writers to explore a romance between their characters, Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Willa Bennett, Petsch explained that her friendship with Morgan developed before they became onscreen love interests.

The actress also recalled sharing her thoughts about Cheryl’s sexuality with the show’s creative team.

Her comments offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the relationship, affectionately known among fans as “Choni,” became part of the series.

Madelaine Petsch Recalls Suggesting Vanessa Morgan for ‘Riverdale’

Petsch explained that she and Morgan initially met during the casting process for “Riverdale.”

At the time, Morgan auditioned for the role of Josie, while Petsch was testing for Cheryl Blossom.

Although Morgan did not land that part, the two actresses developed a friendship that continued outside the audition room.

Petsch recalled becoming close with Morgan and even living with her for a period after returning to Los Angeles.

When the series began casting Toni Topaz for Season 2, Petsch saw an opportunity to work alongside her friend.

“Would it be crazy if Vanessa did it?” Petsch recalled asking the show’s team.

According to Petsch, the producers welcomed the suggestion and contacted Morgan about the role.

However, Petsch’s involvement did not end with the casting idea.

She also began considering whether their characters could develop a romantic relationship.

Petsch revealed that she had already told the showrunner she did not believe Cheryl was straight.

That conversation helped open the door to a new direction for the character.

‘Choni’ Romance Grew From a Real-Life Friendship

Petsch said she eventually suggested that Cheryl and Toni date on the series.

“Would it be crazy if Vanessa and I dated on the show?” she recalled asking the creative team.

The actress explained that she and Morgan had already joked about their characters becoming romantically involved.

She even sent the production team a screenshot of their playful conversation.

According to Petsch, the writers embraced the idea, although she acknowledged that showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa might have already been considering a similar storyline.

The resulting relationship became an important part of Cheryl’s journey throughout “Riverdale.”

Bennett praised the natural chemistry between the actresses, suggesting that their real-life connection helped make the onscreen romance convincing.

Petsch agreed that their friendship played a role in bringing the characters together.

“I miss her every day,” Petsch said while reflecting on Morgan.

The conversation also gave Petsch an opportunity to discuss her complicated feelings about spending seven years on the series.

Although she acknowledged that public criticism sometimes made the experience challenging, she emphasized her love for Cheryl and the opportunities the show provided.

Petsch said she ultimately would not change anything about her time on “Riverdale.”

Her recollection of the “Choni” storyline highlighted one of the positive experiences she carried away from the series: a lasting friendship that helped shape a memorable television romance.