Netflix is getting rid of another show that is a staple on the streaming service, and it’s also one of Netflix’s original series. Months after “Gilmore Girls” disappeared from Netflix, the revival “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” has done the same. The good news is fans will still get their “Gilmore Girls” fix.

Where to Watch ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’ After Show Leaves Netflix?

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On November 25, 2016, “Gilmore Girls” fans were taken back to Stars Hollow nearly a decade after the OG show ended its run on The CW. The revival was a four-part, 90-minute series where “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino finally got to write the four words she always wanted to end the series.

Now, a decade later, the Netflix original series will be leaving the streaming service that made it happen. According to the final day to watch “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on Netflix is Tuesday, November 24. However, the series isn’t going away for good.

On November 25, “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” moves to Hulu, joining the original series at its new home. “Gilmore Girls” launched on Hulu in 2024 after its exclusive Netflix deal ended, and the OG series officially left Netflix on June 30, 2026, ending a 12-year streaming deal.

It was a bit of a surprise that Netflix didn’t renew a deal with Warner Bros. Television to keep “Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life” on the platform since it was an original series. News of the change-up for the revival comes as fans are getting some behind-the-scenes insight into “Gilmore Girls” through two documentaries.

‘Gilmore Girls’ Documentaries

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Last year, an unauthorized “Gilmore Girls” documentary was announced. A Kickstarter campaign for “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary about Gilmore Girls” launched, and a year later, the documentary was released.

While several “Gilmore Girls” stars like Scott Patterson, Kelly Bishop, and Jared Padalecki appeared in “Drink Coffee, Talk Fast: A Documentary about Gilmore Girls,” Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Sherman-Palladino, and her husband Daniel Palladino did not appear in the documentary.

Graham and Ventimiglia have previously said they wouldn’t be part of a project about the show that didn’t involve Sherman-Palladino and Palladino. Well, now that is happening too.

In April, news broke that Graham and Sherman-Palladino were working on an official “Gilmore Girls” documentary for HBO Max. Details about the documentary are being kept under wraps, but Graham teased it when she reunited with Melissa McCarthy at the Power of Women event in September.

“We’re still in the middle of it, but I have filmed a little bit, and it was pretty emotional,” she expressed to E! News, adding, “And new information for me. Like, these are questions I had never asked Amy, conversations we had never had.”

The “Parenthood” alum admitted she feared there would be nothing new to share after two decades of being interviewed about “Gilmore Girls”. It turns out she had no reason to worry, as she hinted there would be plenty of new information for fans to enjoy in the documentary.

“Gilmore Girls” stars Liza Weil, Danny Strong, Padalecki, and Ventimiglia are all confirmed to be participating in the documentary. Bledel’s participation has not yet been confirmed.