The holiday season is here, which means many people are looking for family-friendly movies to stream while gathered together. Luckily, Netflix has several options, including newer releases and some older films that are guaranteed crowd-pleasers.

People Looking For Family-Friendly Netflix Movies Should Consider ‘Steps’

Getty Amanda Seyfried, US actress Stephanie Hsu, US comedian/actress Ali Wong and English actor Daniel Radcliffe

One of the most recent family-friendly movies to arrive on Netflix is 2026’s “Steps.” The animated movie reimagines Cinderella, telling the story from the perspective of her stepsister, Lilith.

The Alyce Tzue and John Ripa-directed PG-13 film was released on Netflix in November 2026. “Steps” features a star-studded voice cast, including Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler.

The film has solid reviews, currently sitting at 79% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics based on 28 reviews. Audiences gave the movie a 73% positive rating.

‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl’ Is Another Great Option

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People looking for family-friendly movies to watch on Netflix should give “Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl” a try. The 2024 British stop-motion animated film centers around Wallace, who invents a smart garden gnome. However, his dog, Gromit, quickly realizes something’s off about the gnome.

“Wallace & Gromit” is a critically acclaimed film and currently has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score based on 138 reviews from critics. Audiences also love the film, with a 90% positive rating from over 1,000 reviews.

The movie features voice work from Ben Whitehead, Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, and more.

‘K-Pop Demon Hunters’ Is Still a Must-Watch

“K-Pop Demon Hunters” arrived on Netflix in 2025 and quickly dominated popular culture. This is so much the case that the streamer later released the film to theaters, including a sing-along.

The film centers around three K-Pop stars as they attempt to save their fans from demons. It stars Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Yunjin Kim. Regarding reviews, “K-Pop Demon Hunters” has a 92% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a 99% from audiences.

‘The Bad Guys 2’

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Those who have watched 2022’s “The Bad Guys” and enjoyed it will be happy to know that its 2025 sequel is available to stream on Netflix. This family-friendly option is more of a fast-paced comedy and involves a group of reformed animal thieves who get sucked into a heist.

“The Bad Guys 2” is also critically acclaimed, with an 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences loved the film even more than critics, with a 94% rating based on more than 2,500 reviews.

It stars Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, Zazi Beetz, Danielle Brooks, Natasha Lyonne, and more.

‘GOAT’ Is Also on Netflix

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People looking for family-friendly movies to watch on Netflix that center around sports should consider 2026’s “GOAT.” The film features a small goat who becomes a pro roarball player, which is a full-contact sport, but he faces opposition due to his size.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave the movie an 83%, while audiences gave it a 92%.