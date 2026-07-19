Paolo Montalban and Brandy Share Bond Decades After ‘Cinderella’

Paolo Montalban and Brandy may have waited decades to play Prince Charming and Cinderella again, but their connection apparently never disappeared.

Paolo reunited with Brandy in the “Descendants” franchise after the actors originally starred together in the 1997 television movie “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella.”

While speaking with PEOPLE at the July 14 premiere of “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland,” Paolo explained why working with Brandy again felt effortless.

“Whenever I see Brandy, it’s like two old friends that don’t need to catch up,” he said.

Paolo Montalban Said He Immediately Trusts Brandy

Paolo said he and Brandy can quickly rediscover the chemistry they developed while making “Cinderella.”

“We just lock in, and we’re like, ‘Oh, we’re here again. We’re doing it together again,’” he explained. “There’s no one else that I trust this much to be able to jump into a project this quickly with.”

The actors first returned to their fairy-tale roles in the 2024 Disney+ movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red.”

Brandy portrayed Queen Cinderella, while Paolo played King Charming, an older version of the prince he introduced nearly three decades earlier.

They First Played Cinderella and Prince Charming in 1997

Brandy made history as the first Black actress to portray Cinderella on television in the 1997 adaptation of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical.

The movie featured a diverse cast that included Whitney Houston as the Fairy Godmother and Whoopi Goldberg as Queen Constantina.

Paolo portrayed Prince Christopher, who fell in love with Brandy’s Cinderella after meeting her at the royal ball.

Bernadette Peters, Jason Alexander, Victor Garber, Veanne Cox and Natalie Desselle-Reid also appeared in the movie.

The adaptation became a beloved part of ’90s pop culture and introduced a generation of viewers to a Cinderella who challenged conventional ideas about what a Disney princess could look like.

King Charming Is Still Chasing Cinderella

The actor said he appreciated that the dynamic remained consistent as the characters evolved from a young prince and princess into the king and queen of their own family.

According to the outlet, Paolo also said he was “over the moon” with how “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” turned out.

“I’m so proud of every single person who’s put their heart, soul and joy into it,” he added.

Brandy Understands the Impact of Her Cinderella Role

Brandy previously admitted that she did not understand the cultural impact of playing Cinderella when the original movie premiered. “I didn’t really know the impact it was going to have,” she told People in 2024.

As she grew older, Brandy realized the role had encouraged young Black girls and other children who had rarely seen themselves represented in traditional fairy tales. “It’s such an honor and such a blessing to be able to inspire people,” she said. “To be able to encourage young girls to dream big and to go after what you want.”

Returning to the character has allowed Brandy to continue that legacy while introducing Cinderella and King Charming to another generation.

The movie “Descendants: Wicked Wonderland” is now streaming on Disney+.