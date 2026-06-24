‘Jersey Shore’ Star JWoww Secretly Marries Zack Carpinello After 5-Year Engagement

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is officially married after pulling off one seriously unexpected wedding reveal.

The “Jersey Shore” star married professional wrestler Zack Carpinello on June 24 in Old Bridge, New Jersey, People revealed. Instead of inviting loved ones to a traditional ceremony, the couple reportedly told 50 guests they were attending a special screening event for Farley’s upcoming film “Nanny Cam.” But once everyone arrived at Madison Modern Social, they quickly learned they were actually there to watch Farley and Carpinello say “I do.”

Fans were quick to celebrate the surprise. People shared the wedding news on Instagram alongside photos from the ceremony, where commenters flooded the post with congratulations. One fan wrote, “Congratulations Jenni and Zack❤️,” while another joked about Carpinello’s longtime “Jersey Shore” nickname: “Marrying 24 on the 24th is the best thing I’ve ever seen ❤️.”

A Surprise Wedding With a Fairy-Tale Twist

Farley and Carpinello intentionally kept the guest list small and the celebration family-focused, choosing an intimate event over a large production. Farley said they wanted the day to feel personal and authentic, with the surprise element making it even more memorable for the people closest to them.

The wedding was designed around a “modern Beauty and the Beast fairy tale with a dark romance twist.” The décor featured ruby tones, rose gold accents, candlelight and romantic florals, with ruby woven throughout the celebration in symbolic ways. Farley wore a ruby ring, while Carpinello’s rose gold wedding band also featured rubies.

Farley’s two children, daughter Meilani, 11, and son Greyson, 10, were also part of the day. Carpinello gave Meilani a ruby birthstone ring, while Greyson received a soccer-themed gift. The couple said they wanted the wedding to celebrate not just their love story, but the family they’ve built together over the past seven years.

The ceremony also included a few personal touches. Guests were welcomed by the local mayor, who also officiated the wedding and delivered the surprise reveal. Carpinello entered to “The Name’s Bond… James Bond” from “Casino Royale,” while Farley walked in to Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful,” which she said was a tribute to best friend Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

From “24” to Husband

Farley and Carpinello began dating in 2019 and went public that April, not long after her split from ex-husband Roger Mathews. Their relationship hit a brief rough patch later that year after “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” aired footage of Carpinello flirting with Angelina Pivarnick, but they reconciled quickly. According to Us Weekly, the pair got engaged in February 2021 when Carpinello proposed atop the Empire State Building on Farley’s birthday.

The wedding news is especially surprising given that Farley had previously suggested marriage was not a major priority. In a May relationship update recapped by Swooon, Farley described Carpinello as her life partner and made it sound like the couple might stay engaged for the long haul.

Instead, they quietly turned that chapter into a wedding day. Per People, Farley and Carpinello chose June 24 because it falls between their birthdays, symbolizing them coming together as one. After the ceremony, the newlyweds plan to celebrate with a trip to Italy and Switzerland before settling into married life and, as they told the outlet, creating “a lifetime of memories with our children, family, and friends.”