JWoww Defends Wedding Guest Snubs After Surprise Ceremony Sparks ‘Jersey Shore’ Drama

Jenni “JWoww” Farley is standing by her decision to keep her wedding small after reports claimed two of her “Jersey Shore” co-stars were upset they were not invited to her surprise ceremony.

The MTV star addressed the speculation in a TikTok video on June 26, one day after she married professional wrestler Zack Carpinello in an intimate ceremony at Madison Modern Social in Old Bridge, New Jersey.

The reality star said she was frustrated by reports surrounding the guest list and made it clear she has no regrets about limiting the celebration to her closest family and friends.

JWoww Says Her Wedding Was Meant to Be an Intimate Celebration

@jwoww PSA to the haters 😂 … touch grass and watch an all new episode of @Jersey Shore because you really need to do something with your life… but anywho 🥂 to us @Zack Clayton ♬ original sound – Jenni Farley

Farley and Carpinello surprised approximately 50 guests, who believed they were attending a screening of her upcoming film, “Nanny Cam,” before the couple exchanged vows.

Speaking to People after the ceremony, Farley said the pair intentionally planned a smaller wedding.

“We weren’t interested in throwing the biggest wedding possible,” she explained. “We wanted an unforgettable moment shared with our closest family and friends. The goal was creating memories, not creating a production.”

The guest list included several of Farley’s longtime “Jersey Shore” castmates, including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

According to TMZ, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino also received invitations but were unable to attend.

Angelina Pivarnick and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were not invited to the ceremony.

JWoww Responds After Reports About Wedding Invitations

In her TikTok video, Farley pushed back after reports claimed Pivarnick and Ortiz-Magro were “blindsided” and “extremely upset and hurt” by not receiving invitations.

“It’s infuriating that I’m now getting caught up in retweets and tabloids about who was invited and who wasn’t invited,” she said.

Farley suggested that people close to her would have spoken to her privately rather than discussing the situation publicly.

“If you were a true friend or family member, none of this would be public right now,” she said. “You would’ve come to me. But you can’t come to me, because then you can’t play victim to your own fake ass narrative.”

She also explained why the guest list remained limited.

“These people that are (expletive) talking and creating these anonymous threads and tabloids things are the whole reason why they weren’t invited,” Farley said. “You proved my point.”

According to Farley, some of the people who were left off the guest list immediately shared their feelings publicly instead of reaching out to her directly.

“You get what you deserve,” she continued. “And when you continue to play victim to your own narrative, and you continue with this bull(expletive), you will never succeed in life.”

She concluded the video by saying, “You (expletive) can stay home and be miserable by yourself. Ciao!”

Wedding Guest List Revives Past ‘Jersey Shore’ Tensions

The latest headlines come years after Farley, Polizzi and Cortese delivered a roast-style speech during Pivarnick’s 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira.

The speech was met with boos from guests and led to a temporary falling out between Pivarnick and the trio, with the aftermath playing out on “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.”

Neither Pivarnick nor Ortiz-Magro has publicly responded to Farley’s latest comments.

Ortiz-Magro has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent months after revealing he has been dealing with mental health challenges.

Following concerns raised by fans after an April SiriusXM cast interview, Ortiz-Magro released a statement saying he has been managing depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety.