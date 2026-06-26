Johnny Knoxville Sheds Tears Reuniting With Bam Margera’s Parents at the ‘Jackass: Best and Last’ Premiere

Former “Jackass” star Bam Margera has a strained relationship with many of his former co-stars. However, Johnny Knoxville and the rest of the cast still have a lot of love for Margera’s family, especially his parents.

Phil and April Margera proudly attended the “Jackass: Best and Last” premiere and reunited with many familiar faces. Bam Margera was not in attendance.

While speaking to the press, Johnny Knoxville shed tears as he discussed his reunion with Phil and April.

Johnny Knoxville Felt Overjoyed to See Phil & April Margera

“Jackass” premiered on MTV in the fall of 2000 and quickly became a pop culture sensation. After 25 years, the fifth film will be the last.

Over the years, relationships between the cast have evolved significantly. Bam Margera was fired from the fourth film, “Jackass Forever,” due to his substance abuse. Though dynamics remain tense, many of the cast members still care for him and his family.

Entertainment Tonight caught up with Johnny Knoxville at the “Jackass: Best and Last” premiere. They saw him reunite with Bam’s parents, Phil and April Margera, and asked him about the experience.

“I got a little choked up,” Knoxville replied, his voice shaking with emotion. “So happy to see them, you know? After all we’ve been through, and I’m just so happy they’re here.”

The “Jackass” star swore, frustrated that his feelings were getting the better of him.

“I cry so much these days, but that’s legit emotion,” Knoxville explained, fighting the tears.

“I walk back there to shake it out and the first [expletive] question you asked,” he told the journalist, pulling out a tissue and dabbing at his eyes. “But I’m so happy they’re here. And I love them, I love Bam and Jess, the whole family.”

Bam Margera’s Parents Have Faith He Will Make Up With the ‘Jackass’ Crew

During the premiere, Entertainment Tonight also caught up with the Margeras to ask about Bam’s well-being.

“He’s fantastic. I’m knocking on wood every day, but he’s fantastic,” Phil Margera shared.

“He’s actually doing really well,” April chimed in.

The journalist noted that Bam appears in old footage throughout the film. He asked the Margeras if Bam wanted to be part of the filming process, which ultimately never happened.

“I think he really thought that maybe he could,” April Margera continued. “But I think you know, it was just kind of extra hard when Ryan [Dunn] passed away. And I think maybe he was just ready to turn a whole new chapter for his health. He just had to do what he had to do. He found his way and I’m happy about that.”

“He’s still great friends with all the guys, except for…” Phil added, trailing off without revealing the person’s name. “But he wants to make up with him. So it’s going to happen.”

April Margera added that she thinks her son will mend fences with his estranged friends someday. However, it’s been difficult for him to revisit painful chapters of his past.

“Jackass: Best and Last” is now in theaters.