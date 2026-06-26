Steve-O Opens Up About Bam Margera’s Sobriety Journey, ‘All We Can Do is Root For Him’

This week, the “Jackass” cast assembled at the premiere for their fifth and final film, “Jackass: Best and Last.” Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and the rest of the gang reunited for one last movie.

Though Bam Margera didn’t attend, his parents, Phil and April, were there. Johnny Knoxville tearfully embraced the couple.

After being fired from the fourth film over his addiction issues, Bam Margera has been on a sobriety journey. While his former co-star, Steve-O, sincerely wants Bam to get well, he acknowledges there is still a lot of work to be done.

Steve-O Wishes Bam Margera Could Have Filmed ‘Jackass: Best and Last’

TMZ sat down with Steve-O to discuss his relationship with Bam Margera and where things currently stand. Though the “Jackass” cast will always love Bam, their relationship remains strained to this day.

Bam Margera appears in flashbacks and old footage, but ultimately didn’t record anything new for the fifth film.

“It was great that he agreed to be featured in this at all,” Steve-O began. “It’s wonderful that he’s evidently in such a good place, so clear and healthy. It was so wonderful to see his parents last night and for them to be there. That’s what we’ve got, you know? And all we can do is root for him. We never didn’t love him. I wish, I think we all wish he could recognize what happened the last time around. Hey, we love you, we did everything that we could to show that we love you and tried to save you.”

“He knows that throughout that last movie that I had his back trying to help,” the 52-year-old continued. “We all thought that maybe this was going to be the opportunity to heal everything completely. And boy, do I think it represented an opportunity for Bam to heal all the wounds and come back in the most powerful way.”

The ‘Jackass’ Star Wants Bam to Take Accountability For His Wrongdoings

During the TMZ interview, Steve-O acknowledged that addiction is a sickness. He battled his own addictions and worked hard to make amends. At the end of the day, Steve-O simply wishes Bam Margera would accept responsibility for his mistakes.

“And you know what I’ve learned in my recovery is that one of the most endearing things a person can do to win people’s respect is to admit that they were wrong,” Steve-O told the outlet. “It’s so difficult for people to admit they’re wrong a lot of the time, but if you can do that, then it wins people over.”

According to the “Jackass” star, Bam Margera could make amends with the rest of the crew someday. But it won’t happen until he admits he made mistakes as well.

“If he could take accountability for what happened in the past and say, ‘You know what? That’s what happened, but now I’m healthy, and I’m willing to admit my part.’ That’s recovery. But what he’s failed to do is take accountability,” Steve-O concluded.

“Jackass: Best and Last” is now playing in theaters.