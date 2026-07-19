Disney Taps Colman Domingo and Robert O’Hara to Co-Write Original Live-Action Tiana Film

Disney is officially developing a live-action film centered on Princess Tiana. Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo and Tony-nominated director Robert O’Hara are in talks to co-write the script.

Reported first by Deadline, the upcoming Walt Disney Studios feature will not follow the traditional route of a direct, beat-by-beat remake of the 2009 animated classic “The Princess and the Frog.” Instead, the studio is shaping the project as an original, standalone spin-off story. The film will be built around the beloved New Orleans princess.

While official deals have not yet closed and Disney has declined to comment, the high-profile attachment of Domingo and O’Hara signals a major creative shift for Disney’s live-action catalog.

Beyond the Bayou: A Brand-New Tale for Tiana

Rather than recycling the plot of the original movie—where Tiana spends the majority of her screen time transformed into a amphibian—this untitled project will expand her universe. It will feature entirely new narrative ground.

Getty Anika Noni Rose, the voice of Princess Tiana.

Disney is leaning heavily into character-focused spin-offs, a strategy also being utilized for their upcoming “Gaston” film. By moving away from strict animated-to-live-action translations, the studio aims to give writers the creative freedom they need. Moreover, they want to let creators explore the vibrant culture, music, and depth of New Orleans through a completely fresh lens.

From Oscar Royalty to Disney Magic: Domingo’s Next Act

Getty Colman Domingo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards.

The collaboration reunites Domingo and O’Hara, who previously worked together in 2012 on Domingo’s play “Wild With Happy” at The Public Theater.

Domingo, highly celebrated for his powerful on-screen performances in “Euphoria” and “Sing Sing,” continues to expand his footprint as an accomplished writer and producer. Joining him is Robert O’Hara, a powerhouse theater director. O’Hara is widely acclaimed for his Tony-nominated staging of “Slave Play.”

Together, this formidable duo brings immense prestige, theatricality, and a proven creative shorthand to Disney’s storytelling table.

Heavy Lies the Crown: Honoring a Historic Legacy

As Disney’s first Black princess, Tiana holds a deeply significant cultural legacy that fans are fiercely protective of. As a result, news of the live-action development instantly sparked widespread buzz on platforms like Instagram and Threads. There, fans enthusiastically cast their dream choices for the iconic role.

Amid recent mixed box-office results for traditional remakes like Snow White, audiences have expressed an overwhelming demand for authentic, celebratory storytelling.

By handing the creative reins to Black visionaries like Domingo and O’Hara, Disney is positioning this spin-off to honor Tiana’s groundbreaking legacy. The studio aims to approach the story with the cultural depth it deserves.

What Lies Ahead for the Crescent City

Getty Donald Duck presents a bouquet of flowers as Disney and Disney-Pixar characters cheer the arrival of Princess Tiana to the Magic Kingdom.

With script development underway, the entertainment industry is eagerly waiting to see who will step into Tiana’s iconic green gown. This will be for this new cinematic chapter.

Disney has not yet set a production timeline or an official release date. Even so, the project is already tracking as one of the studio’s most anticipated upcoming features.

As fans await official casting announcements, one thing is certain: with Domingo and O’Hara steering the ship, Tiana’s return to the big screen will be a culturally rich, musically vibrant celebration. The new film will be well worth the wait.