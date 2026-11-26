When “The Body” debuted on Netflix on Nov. 11, 2026, nobody really knew what to expect. It looked like a campy and fun teen horror, but the big question was whether it would be fun enough to draw in its audience.

Netflix has released its latest Top 10, and there’s some exciting news for “The Body” fans. The ranking almost guarantees a renewal.

‘The Body’ Is Netflix’s No. 1 Show

Netflix The Body – Season 1. (L to R) Sara Boustany as Elise, Kristina Bogic as Anya, Kyra Pierce as Bailey, Executive Producer Gina Gammell, Creator/Showrunner Quinn Shephard behind the scenes of episode 102 of The Body. Cr. Samantha Falco/Netflix © 2026

Each week, Netflix shares its ratings, and on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the ratings for Nov. 16 to 22 were revealed. “The Body” currently sits in the No. 1 spot, and this is the week after its arrival, making it clear that viewers are interested. In fact, the viewership is up from the first week it dropped on the platform.

During the first week, it gained 5.1 million views. The second week saw those numbers tick up to 9.5 million. It is currently too early to tell if Netflix will give “The Body” a second season, but the numbers are looking strong. The series outpaces both “The Diplomat” Season 4 and “Nobody Wants This” Season 3, which both scored renewals recently.

Netflix makes decisions on a number of factors. One of those is viewership, but it will also depend on whether the show is bringing in new subscribers. On top of that, there will be questions about the cost of creating the teen horror series, whether there is room for continuation, and whether it’s a series Netflix can build on. Considering the cliffhangers and the storylines, there’s certainly more to explore if the streaming giant gives it time.

Creator Quinn Shephard has made it clear that she would like a second season of “The Body” Season 2. Without giving away too many spoilers, the first season ended with a living saint walking among the school, and it’s time to bring down the false prophet.

What Is ‘The Body’ About?

Netflix The Body – Season 1. (L to R) Kyra Pierce as Bailey, Sarah Abbot as Olivia, Michela Luci as Amy, Kristina Bogic as Anya, Shirley Chen as Maddie in episode 103 of The Body. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2026

For those who may have missed it, the teen horror follows the Lions, an all-girls dance squad at a strict Catholic School. Set in 2004, it takes away some of the modern tech, but there’s still plenty for the students to get into. And, of course, it’s not always technology that creates a problem.

In this case, it’s a drug and a mock-satanic ritual, and they do not go hand in hand. After the ritual, Grace, one of the dancers, suffers severe seizures and dies before being revived. However, she’s left in a coma, and now the teammates start to experience unsettling dreams and visions.

Are there dark forces at play? Could it be mass hysteria taking over? It’s something that all the teens need to deal with, as secrets start to come out. Bringing the heart of2000s nostalgia, the series manages to examine how desire and secrecy can operate and infiltrate religious structures.

There are eight episodes to binge-watch, and all are now available on Netflix. As of writing this, Netflix hasn’t confirmed a renewal, but there is plenty of hope that “The Body” Season 2 will happen.