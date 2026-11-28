Netflix star Benjamin Hollingsworth has made a bold prediction about the series “Virgin River,” where he plays Brady, after the show was renewed for Season 9. While fans wait for “Virgin River” Season, Hollingsworth has spoken out about the show’s future as it becomes the longest-running original series on the streaming service.

Benjamin Hollingsworth Weighs in on ‘Virgin River’ Future

Speaking with Us Weekly, Hollingsworth got brutally honest about how much longer he thinks “Virgin River” can continue. Hollingsworth admitted he doesn’t see an end in sight, revealing why “Virgin River” has staying power like “Grey’s Anatomy.”

“I would like to see it go for a long time. I don’t want to compare it to a show like Grey’s Anatomy but it does have a feeling because Grey’s Anatomy is about that space and that place, where you do see doctors come and go. I think it could go that long. We could be here in 10 years still talking about Virgin River,” the Hallmark hunk expressed.

The actor explained that there are so many stories to tell because of the books. Hollingsworth shared that, since there is that kind of content to draw from, if fans still want more “Virgin River,” the show has serious longevity. “Virgin River” is based on the books written by Robyn Carr. There are 21 books in the series.

Hollingsworth admitted that part of the reason for his response to how long the show can last came from fans’ deep concern over Brady’s fate following the Season 7 cliffhanger. It came just as Brie (Zibby Allen) and Brady finally got back together, something fans have been waiting for since they broke up in Season 5.

“I wasn’t expecting [the fan reaction] to be so loud. People have some opinions about it, which is a nice compliment. I really take that as a compliment that people are like, ‘This show can’t happen without Brady,’” Hollingsworth shared with the outlet.

Benjamin Hollingsworth Reveals Former Co-Star He Wants on ‘Virgin River’

While the hunky actor didn’t spill any details on “Virgin River” Season 8, which has finished filming, he did reveal one person he would love to get on the hit Netflix series. Hollingsworth named his “The Christmas Ring” co-star Jana Kramer as someone he wants on “Virgin River.”

In fact, Hollingsworth thinks throwing Kramer in the middle of the Brie and Brady dynamic would be amazing. Kramer has been vocal about wanting to be part of the franchise, and Hollingsworth wants to make that happen.

New characters are thrown into the “Virgin River” mix all the time because it’s needed to keep the show entertaining and filled with drama. “So to bring someone like Jana in, of course, would be amazing,” he shared with Us Weekly.

Kramer revealed to the outlet that she’s all about being part of “Virgin River” and causing some trouble between Brady and Brie. The actress said it reminded her of her “One Tree Hill” days.

Only time will tell if Hollingsworth’s wish of Kramer joining the show comes true. It didn’t happen for Season 8, but Season 9 hasn’t begun filming yet, so perhaps it could happen then.

“Virgin River” Seasons 1-7 are streaming on Netflix.