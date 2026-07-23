‘Fan Favorite’ Shows Canceled & Renewed at PBS — Crime Stories, Romance, Historical Series and More

As fans continue to note which shows they’ll be able to continue to watch and which ones they’ll have to say goodbye to at various networks and on a range of streaming services, the fate of multiple popular series — including crime stories, romance shows and historical dramas — at PBS has been revealed.

On top of that, there are a couple of shows that may come back or might be ending.

Find out if your favorite series are among the bunch!

‘A Lot of News About the Fates…of These Big Name Shows’

Canva watching television

“PBS and PBS Masterpiece have revealed updated information about their renewed and canceled television show lineup for the year,” according to Just Jared.

“If you are not aware, PBS Masterpiece airs a lot of UK TV shows during their Sunday night lineup,” Just Jared notes. “Currently, Grantchester and Patience are airing on Sunday evenings! If you don’t know, the network is responsible for a ton of fan favorite TV shows like Miss Scarlet, All Creatures Great and Small, Call the Midwife, and The Forsytes, among many others. Well, we have a lot of news about the fates of some of these big name shows.”

“One series was canceled this year, several are coming to an end, and luckily, many are renewed for new seasons,” Just Jared points out. “There are some that are also presumed to be canceled, as there is no new news.”

Here are the current status updates about popular PBS shows…

Unconfirmed: ‘Marie Antoinette’

Play

While fans of “Marie Antoinette” were surely thrilled to watch the show’s second season earlier this year, there has still been no word about a potential third season of the historical drama.

Granted, there’s no doubt that fans would love to see more of the show, with one person taking to Reddit to write, “I really hope that there will be a final season that wraps everything up since I was very invested in and enjoyed season 1 and 2.”

Of course, another person mentioned that they “have a gut feeling that there won’t be a season 3 b/c it would just be too depressing,” which makes sense considering what happened to the figures on the show IRL.

No Plans for Future Seasons: ‘Annika’

Play

Although “Annika” was never officially canceled following its second season, which ended with a cliffhanger, there’s been no word about the show continuing. On the contrary, Radio Times reported that there was “some bad news on that front. …UKTV confirmed that a renewal announcement for Annika is unlikely — at least not anytime soon.”

A spokesperson stated, “We are incredibly proud of the success of Annika on U&Alibi, but there are no current plans for a third series.”

Canceled: ‘PBS News Weekend’

Play

“PBS News Weekend” has been canceled and won’t be returning, “at least for the foreseeable future,” according to PBS. The final broadcast aired in January, after the network “cancelled the show due to the loss of federal funding for public media.”

NBC News noted that “[t]he weekend sister of ‘PBS NewsHour’ began broadcasting in 2013 from New York, and moved to Washington in 2022.”

When asked about a potential return if funding was restored in the future, Sara Just, senior executive producer for “NewsHour,” said, “I never say never, but this is not a temporary decision.”

Renewed but Ending: ‘Murders’ Series

Play

Despite being renewed, one popular show will be ending after its next season.

“Good news for fans of Anthony Horowitz’s intricate, ingenious mysteries,” according to PBS. Following “Magpie Murders” (2022) and “Moonflower Murders” (2024), “Marble Hall Murders, the third and final installment of the Susan Ryeland series, is coming to MASTERPIECE on PBS. Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan return for a six-episode event that promises an unforgettable final chapter.”

“Marble Hall Murders” premieres Sunday, September 6, at 9/8c, on Masterpiece, before the series airs weekly on Sundays through October 11.

Renewed but Ending: ‘Miss Scarlet’

Play

“Miss Scarlet” is another show that’s been renewed for another season, which will also be its last. While fans were able to watch the show’s sixth season beginning back in January, the upcoming seventh season will wrap up the story.

“What a journey this has been,” said the show’s star Kate Phillips, according to PBS. “Miss Scarlet has been one of the greatest joys of my career, and I will forever be grateful to Rachael New for creating such a witty, sharp, and delightful character in Eliza. It’s been a privilege to work on a show crafted with so much love and dedication and as we prepare to say goodbye, I’m so proud of what we’ve achieved and the memories we’ve made. Thank you to everyone who has supported us — I can’t wait to share the farewell Miss Scarlet deserves.”

Renewed but Ending: ‘Grantchester’

Play

“Grantchester” fans are currently watching the 11th season, which will be the show’s last. Mark your calendars as the finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, August 2.

“It was kind of bittersweet,” Rishi Nair, who appears on the show as “crime-solving vicar” Alphy Kottaram, told TV Insider. “In any field, it’s the people that make your experience there, and the people at Grantchester really are like a family. But in terms of the show, I felt like maybe it was the right decision. The show’s in a really good place, and sometimes going out on a high is the smart move.”

Renewed: ‘Maigret’

Play

PBS announced it has also “renewed Maigret, the contemporary adaptation of Georges Simenon’s beloved novels about the French detective, for a second season.”

“This season sees dramatic changes in La Brigade Criminelle. … This internal turmoil is the backdrop for daring new adaptations of three of Georges Simenon’s best-known Maigret novels: The Hanged Man of Saint-Pholien, Maigret’s Revolver, and The Yellow Dog,” according to PBS. “As Maigret investigates cruel and heart-breaking crimes, he will find that the line between guilt and innocence can be impossibly blurred. He will have to reach deep into his heart to work out his own unique form of justice, for victims and perpetrators alike.”

Fans will be able to watch “Maigret” Season 2 when it premieres on Masterpiece on Sunday, October 18, at 9/8c.

Renewed: ‘Miss Austen’

Play

Get ready for a second season of “Miss Austen.” PBS tells fans that the “newest season is largely based on Gill Hornby’s latest novel, The Elopement, which further delves into the family life of Jane and Cassandra Austen.”

Masterpiece Head of Scripted Content and Executive Producer, Susanne Simpson, talked about the renewal, saying, “I am pleased to be able to announce the return of the series just as we are about to celebrate the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth.”

“Fueled by another wonderful Gill Hornby novel, the journey of Miss Austen continues, going deeper into the intimate life of the Austen family,” said Executive Producer for Bonnie Productions, Christine Langan. “Love, loss and laughter mingle irresistibly in this fresh take on Jane Austen’s world brought to life by a dazzling array of characters both familiar and brand new.”

Renewed: ‘The Forsytes’

Play

“The Forsytes has been renewed for a third season before the period drama has even premiered on PBS Masterpiece,” Deadline reported.

“The adaptation of John Galsworthy’s novel, The Forsyte Saga, … [is a] sweeping portrait of a wealthy British family in 1880s London,” Deadline explains, while noting that “the show’s ensemble cast is led by BAFTA-winner Francesca Annis (Lillie), who plays formidable matriarch, Ann.”

Renewed: ‘The Marlow Murder Club’

Play

The third season of “The Marlow Murder Club” featured three mysteries to solve over six exciting installments. Season four looks like it will follow the same format and “begins with the discovery of a body in the river that is soon linked to the Marlow Amateur Dramatics Society and a homegrown Hollywood star,” according to PBS.

“The team must also unravel the truth behind a man’s sudden death at his mother’s wake,” PBS adds. “He appears to have died from an allergic reaction, but is there more to it than that? And when the co-owner of a vineyard is found dead, drowned in his own wine, the women work to make sense of this seemingly unmotivated murder. Can the amateur sleuths navigate the family scandals and personal betrayals to unmask the killers in their close-knit community?”

Renewed: ‘Unforgotten’

Play

“Unforgotten” is another crime-driven show that will be returning for more action.

“Now in its impressive seventh run, filming for ITV’s Unforgotten is now underway, it’s been excitingly confirmed,” Radio Times reported in January. “Last year, it had been announced that the show had been renewed just after the finale had aired. Now though, fans can get that bit more pumped as production on season 7 kicks off.”

If you haven’t seen the show, “[t]his award-winning cold case crime drama follows veteran London detectives who uncover the truth behind tangled, complicated murders from the past,” PBS explains. “The deeper the truth lies, the bigger the emotional toll for the suspects, the families left behind, and for the detective inspectors themselves.”

Renewed: ‘All Creatures Great and Small’

Play

“All Creatures Great and Small” has made a big impact on viewers, which is why it’s been renewed for a seventh and an eighth season. PBS confirmed that “each [will] be comprised of six episodes plus Christmas Specials.”

While Seasons 1 through 6 are currently available to stream, details about when fans will be able to watch Seasons 7 and 8 will hopefully be announced soon.