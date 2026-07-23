Icons Harrison Ford & Michael J. Fox Share Touching Moment at 2026 Social Impact Summit – Video

Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox reunited at the 2026 Social Impact Summit.

Ford, 84, and Fox, 65, attended the third annual event, hosted by The Hollywood Reporter and the Social Impact Fund on July 22.

The “Indiana Jones” icon showed his support for the “Back to the Future” star, who received the Philanthropic Organization of the Year award for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Ford and Fox beamed as they sat side by side on the blue carpet, looking happy and in great spirits. At one point, the pair appeared to exchange a few words before smiling at each other.

Michael J. Fox Receives Philanthropic Organization of the Year Award

The foundation is committed to finding a cure for Parkinson’s disease by funding scientific research. Fox, who was diagnosed with the disease in 1991, launched the organization in 2000 and has since helped raise more than $2.5 billion to advance Parkinson’s research.

“The foundation works hand in hand with scientists, donors, advocates, and families to cure Parkinson’s disease as quickly as possible. That has always been our end game,” Fox said. “It’s amazing to see the foundation’s work recognized, but this honor belongs to the entire community who makes our progress possible. Together, we’re sprinting to deliver on our promise to end Parkinson’s for good.”

Harrison Ford & Michael J. Fox Gush About Each Other

Fox and Ford both star in Apple TV+’s “Shrinking,” portraying characters living with Parkinson’s disease.

“This was the first time I played someone interacting with someone else who had Parkinson’s,” Fox said.

The actor praised Ford, noting that although he does not have Parkinson’s disease, he authentically portrayed someone living with the condition.

“He was happy that I was sharing my experience with him as a character and helping him do what he needed to do,” Fox added. “He was so loving. I didn’t know what to expect with Harrison because he’s famously a stoic, curmudgeonly guy — and he’s really a sweetheart. He was so affectionate to me and so welcoming to me.”

Meanwhile, Ford paid a heartfelt tribute to Fox as he presented the Philanthropic Organization of the Year award to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

“Thirty-five years ago, Michael J. Fox got some very bad news,” Ford told the audience. “Most people going through something like that endure it; Michael went right to work.”

The actor continued, “Through him, I’ve seen what his foundation does: fill the gaps in the research, get the right people in the room, raise $3 billion.”

Ford also spoke about portraying Paul Rhodes, his “Shrinking” character, who lives with Parkinson’s disease.

“Playing Paul Rhodes on ‘Shrinking’ gave me some understanding of what it means to live with Parkinson’s,” Ford added. “It also gave me Michael—as an actor, a friend, and the most stubborn optimist I know.”

Ford stressed, “From day one, they’ve been clear about the goal: find a cure, and then close the door for good. That’s the promise he made to the millions living with this disease.”