Melissa McCarthy Looks Completely Unrecognizable as She Celebrates Her 21st Wedding Anniversary

Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone have one of the longest and most beautiful celebrity marriages, and on Thursday, October 8, they celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary, giving fans a glimpse into their relationship and showing off their sense of humor.

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone Celebrate 21 Years of Marriage

McCarthy posted a photo on Instagram of them dressed up in full costume and looking completely unrecognizable. In the caption, she referenced the 2008 film, “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

“21 glorious years!! The secret to a happy marriage? Find the Benjamin to your buttons,” she wrote. Fans flooded the comment section with supportive messages, praising the couple for the longevity of their relationship.

“Happy anniversary you beauties,” Elizabeth Banks commented. “Love you both. I bet you have one of those relationships where one of you walks into the room and says ‘I had this idea…’ And the other person immediately gets excited,” another comment reads.

Falcone also praised their relationship, posting a photo on Instagram of himself and McCarthy, who is dressed up as a monster. “So grateful I married a monster 21 years ago,” he captioned the post.

Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone’s Relationship History

The couple met in 1998 when they joined the same comedy school, People reports, and since then, they have built a shared life and starred alongside each other in multiple Hollywood projects, most notably “Bridesmaids.” Falcone and McCarthy married in 2005 and share two children.

In 2013, they launched their own production company, On the Day Productions, a collaboration that was a long time in the making. “We’ve been writing together for longer than we’ve been married,” they shared in a joint statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “To be able to produce our own work and other people’s work that we are so passionate about is really a dream come true.”

An Enduring Love Story

When the couple celebrated 15 years of marriage, they showed their appreciation for each other on Instagram. Falcone posted a hilarious photo of McCarthy holding two rabbits, and he shared his thoughts in the caption.

“Was scrolling through my phone and came across this photo. Can’t remember seeing it before. Two things: A) I’m so lucky and grateful to be married to such a lovely, smart, kind and wonderful person B) why is there a skunk in the picture? Happy fifteenth Anniversary, Mooch! Here’s to 500 more (I am assuming we will kinda be robots for 400 of those years),” he wrote.

In 2022, they collaborated on yet another business venture, and invested in Big Nose Kate whiskey. “I was immediately drawn to Big Nose Kate’s story,” McCarthy told People. “She was an independent bad(expletive) who more than held her own in the wild west, and this whiskey does her proud. It’s delicious, and I always feel a little bit cooler when we raise a glass to Kate.”

In an interview with People, McCarthy spoke about her husband and his continued support. “He’s nothing but supportive, and he’s super smart,” she said. “He makes me gut-laugh, like crazy gut-laugh, four or five times a day. I hit the jackpot!”