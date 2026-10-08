Melissa McCarthy, 56, Hilariously Shows Fans Her ‘Chores’ in Makeup-Free Video

Fans love Melissa McCarthy because she’s a talented, hilarious actress, but she is also a likable human, and last week she made fans giggle when she posted a video on Instagram showing off her “chores.”

Melissa McCarthy Looks Gorgeous With No Makeup

In the clip, McCarthy appears without any makeup, and she is absolutely gorgeous. She looks into the camera and reveals, “So, sometimes people ask me, ‘What do you do on a Saturday, what’s a typical day for you?’ I think I do the same thing as everybody else … wash and dry my wigs.” In the clip, the 56-year-old actress pans the camera over three wigs drying, one with the help of a hair dryer. In the caption, she wrote, “Everybody’s got chores.”

Fans have flooded the post’s comment section with their thoughts. “They look like the wigs from The Spy,” a comment reads. “Tell me this is an Easter egg for Spy 2, please!” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “No one should look that good without makeup,” “I love how much we have in common. You’re just like us!!” and “hair-raising experience.” The light-hearted clip has produced plenty of jokes from fans, who have loved seeing McCarthy and feel uplifted by her videos.

McCarthy’s fans look forward to seeing her content, but a moment needs to be taken for how incredible she looks without makeup, and it is something that a lot of people are discussing. The “Bridesmaids” star’s decision to share an unfiltered video is a powerful choice, and it is not the first time she’s left fans feeling inspired.

Melissa McCarthy on Embracing Age

Her comments on aging in a 2018 interview with AARP The Magazine are refreshing. In it, she discussed hopes for when she is in her seventies. “I always say, ‘Once I hit 70, it’s going to be all caftans and turbans and big wacky glasses.’ I’m more than halfway there. I see these years ahead as a time to say, ‘What does it matter? You want to wear daisy prints? Who cares!’” she said.

She continued, “Getting older means knowing yourself, and if you know yourself, express it. That ripples out. It makes the world a happier place. When you’re in line for coffee and the older lady in front of you has a daisy-print blouse and a smile on her face and something to say about the world, you feel the magic of it.”

At the time, she was in her forties, but responded to a question about her feelings on getting older. “I’ve never minded getting older… I’ve never had that thing of, ‘Why can’t I still be 35?’ The older you are, the more interesting you are as a character,” she said. “There’s a whole life history and knowledge of the world and self-possession that come from someone who has seen more. That experienced point of view is always more exciting.”

She also acknowledged that the body changes and things are not as firm, but age is also an opportunity to be more comfortable in your own skin. “The older you are, the wiser, the funnier, the smarter you are. You become more you,” she said.