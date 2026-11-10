Former ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star James Cromwell Shares Memories of Patrick Stewart

The acting world lost a legend recently with the passing of Sir Patrick Stewart. The legendary actor had affected many people across a career that spanned nearly 70 years.

He was known for many iconic roles, including in the “X-Men” film series, but what first made him a household name in nerd culture was his role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

Over the course of his time with “Star Trek,” he was able to work with many actors. Academy Award nominee James Cromwell was never a regular on “The Next Generation,” but he did guest star in a couple of episodes and shared scenes with Stewart. He also had a key role in the film “Star Trek: First Contact.” In an exclusive interview with EntertainmentNow, Cromwell gave his thoughts on working with Stewart.

“Well, I saw him in things in London before I saw him on television, and they did a series on Shakespeare with the head of the Stratford Shakespeare Theater; his name’s going out of my head, and they were talking about different approaches to Shylock and this wonderful actor,” Cromwell told EntertainmentNow. “Oh, I’m so terrible with names. The difference between the approach that Patrick had, which I was, let’s say, aware of, because it’s the more prevalent. … But then, then seeing him on another genre television adventure drama was, that was a treat.

“I loved doing Star Trek. Great people. And I try as much as possible to have as much fun as I can, because you never can tell how it’s going to be received, and you might as well enjoy while you’re doing it. And we may never pass this way again. So I’ve been a very lucky fellow, worked with some wonderful people, and Patrick was one of them.”

Stewart’s Final Role

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Sir Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart attend the UK Premiere of “X-Men: Days of Future Past” at Odeon Leicester Square on May 12, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Over the course of his career, Stewart has starred in over 150 shows and movies. Any random person is going to have a different favorite movie from the actor.

While he’ll always be remembered for “Star Trek,” most film fans know him for his turn as Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” film franchise. There have been a few times it looked like he’d be done with the character.

He had send-offs in “X-Men: The Last Stand,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Logan,” but he wasn’t quite done yet. Stewart will reprise his role in “Avengers: Doomsday,” which comes out in December. It has been confirmed that this is supposed to be his last film role.

Ian McKellen’s Statement on Stewart

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Patrick Stewart



A big reason Stewart’s role as Professor X is so memorable is the fact that he goes toe-to-toe with another British acting legend, Ian McKellen, who plays Magneto. The two had been close friends for decades, and McKellen made a beautiful statement after learning the news.

“Well, what I thought about Sir Patrick of late is because he did his own version of Christmas Carol,” McKellen told Entertainment Tonight. “He was a one-man show. He played all the characters. He did it on Broadway and did it on London’s West End a number of times. I think he toured with it. It’s a big part of his life. I just remember his friendship and his – A good man. Serious-minded. And always looking to make the world a better place, and he achieved that.”