Walter Koenig’s Cause of Passing and Final Resting Place Revealed

Walter Koenig’s cause of passing has been disclosed, along with details of where the “Star Trek” actor was laid to rest. A medical certificate obtained by TMZ lists cardiopulmonary arrest as the immediate cause. It also identifies chronic diastolic congestive heart failure as an underlying condition.

Walter Koenig’s Medical Findings Revealed

According to Hello!, the certificate states that cardiopulmonary arrest caused the actor’s passing on October 25, 2026. Chronic diastolic congestive heart failure was listed as an underlying cause. Acute renal failure was also recorded as a significant contributing factor.

Entertainment Weekly noted that the document provides further details about the health conditions recorded following the actor’s passing. His representative had previously described the 90-year-old’s passing as being due to old age.

The medical findings offer a clearer account of the circumstances surrounding the actor’s final days. He passed away at his home in North Hollywood, California. His daughter, Danielle, and his niece were by his side, according to the representative’s original announcement.

Walter Koenig Was Laid to Rest at the Same Cemetery as His Son

The certificate also revealed that Walter Koenig was cremated on October 30. His ashes were placed at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, as reported by Hello!.

The cemetery is also the final resting place of his son, Andrew Koenig. The actor, known for his role as Richard “Boner” Stabone on “Growing Pains,” was 41 when he passed away in 2010.

A Final Chapter Surrounded by Family

Walter Koenig’s representative announced his passing on October 26, one day after he passed away. The statement remembered the actor for his “talent, warmth and unforgettable performances.” It also praised his optimism, humor and adventurous spirit.

The representative noted that his career extended well beyond his best-known role as Pavel Chekov on “Star Trek: The Original Series.” He appeared on the show from 1967 to 1969 and later reprised Chekov in several “Star Trek” films.

His work continued into his later years. In 2026, the actor received the Platinum Award for Best Actor at the Independent Shorts Awards for his performance in the short film “Mr. Fleischmann.” His representative described the recognition as a fitting acknowledgment of a lifetime devoted to acting.

“Star Trek” Co-Stars Pay Tribute

Following the announcement, George Takei and William Shatner shared tributes to their former co-star. Takei, who played Hikaru Sulu, recalled meeting Walter Koenig on the Enterprise set in the 1960s. He said they remained friends for nearly six decades.

Takei also shared a personal detail from their friendship. When he married Brad in 2008, Walter Koenig stood beside the couple as their best man. Takei noted that the actor’s 90th birthday fell on September 14, the same date as his and Brad’s 18th wedding anniversary.

Shatner said he was “deeply saddened” by the news. Although he noted that he and Walter Koenig did not know each other well away from the set, he remembered the actor’s genuine affection for the “Star Trek” community.

Shatner said Walter Koenig often preferred spending time with fans at conventions rather than remaining behind a signing table. He praised that connection as something that “will be remembered by everyone who came into contact with him.”