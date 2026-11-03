William Shatner Says He’s ‘Looking Over My Shoulder’ After Losing 2 ‘Star Trek’ Co-Stars In 3 Days

The “Star Trek” franchise family has taken two massive hits in just three days after the passing of Patrick Stewart and Walter Koenig. William Shatner, 95, addressed the losses of his co-stars during an appearance in Ohio on Sunday, Nov. 1.

“I keep looking over my shoulder for the guy with the scythe,” Shatner said to an audience of fans. He spoke during the “William Shatner: Live on Stage” event in Northfield, Ohio. The event includes a screening of “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” and a talk given by Shatner. The tour has dates all across the country, stretching into January 2027.

Walter Koenig, who joined the original “Star Trek” series as the Enterprise‘s Russian navigator Pavel Chekov, died Sunday, Oct. 25, at age 90.

Patrick Stewart, known for his landmark role as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” series and films, died Wednesday, Oct. 28, at age 86.

Shatner, known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” series, paid tribute to both actors. He remembered Koenig as “a man who genuinely loved the “Star Trek” community.” He also wrote that Stewart brought “intelligence, grace, and a deep sense of humanity to everything he did.”

Shatner Copes with Dark Humor to Audience

Shatner addressed the fact that he and George Takei, known for playing helmsman Hikaru Sulu on the original “Star Trek” alongside Koenig, are the only remaining members of the franchise’s original cast. He quipped, “I’m not going to go first.”

He recognized the good fortune he has had over the years, especially regarding his career and his recent health scares. “The universe has taken care of me,” he said.

Shatner has enjoyed a career spanning over 70 years, beginning in the early 1950s before his “Star Trek” debut. Most recently, he made his heavy metal debut in September 2026 at Riot Fest. His forthcoming album, “What the F is Heavy Metal?”, is set to be released sometime this winter.

Honoring Late Co-Stars Stewart and Koenig

Shatner admitted that he didn’t know either of his late co-stars very well, despite having worked with both actors across film and television for “Star Trek” before.

Most notably, the three actors have collaborated in the 1994 film “Star Trek: Generations,” which banded together members from the original series and “The Next Generation.” The 1994 film includes a cathartic scene with Shatner and Stewart, in which their characters meet and share a profound conversation about their purpose as Starfleet officers.

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“Don’t let [Starfleet] do anything that takes you off the bridge of that ship [the Enterprise], because while you’re there, you can make a difference,” Kirk (Shatner) tells Picard (Stewart).

The film scene marked a huge moment for fans. The moment was a bridge between the franchise’s original series, which aired from 1966-1969, and “The Next Generation,” which aired from 1987 to 1994.

The quote is one of many hard-hitting lines from the franchise that has been shared in light of Stewart and Koenig’s deaths.