Patrick Stewart Passes Away – James McAvoy Quotes ‘Star Trek’ To Pay Tribute to Fellow ‘X-Men’ Star

Patrick Stewart’s former co-stars are mourning the legendary actor’s passing. The “Star Trek” star passed away on October 28 from Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body Dementia. He was 86. Stewart’s representatives confirmed he had been battling his condition for some time, but the A-lister himself never publicly revealed this information.

Stewart’s passing has sent fans and former co-stars into grief. Among the numerous celebrities to pay their respects have been his “Star Trek” and “X-Men” castmates. Stewart holds the record for the longest time as a single character in a superhero series, appearing as Professor Charles Xavier from 2000 to his final upcoming release, “Avengers: Doomsday.”

Now, James McAvoy, the only actor to perform the same role as him, has broken his silence over the loss of the celebrated actor.

James McAvoy Counts Himself ‘Lucky’ To Have Known Patrick Stewart

James McAvoy and Patrick Stewart simultaneously played the role of Professor X in the “X-Men” film series. McAvoy took over the role of the character’s younger version in 2011. The pair then appeared in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” where they also shared the screen.

McAvoy and Stewart’s collaboration went further than the Marvel Universe. The pair also lent their voices to “Gnomeo & Juliet.” The pair worked together on the animated film, which furthered McAvoy’s bond with his co-star.

The 47-year-old has only ever had glowing words for Stewart, and his parting statement on Instagram was no less touching.

“Wherever you’re going I know you’ll go boldly,” McAvoy’s statement began. “I was lucky enough to work with Sir Patrick a number of times and he was always lovely to me. First as a fan and then as a colleague I count myself lucky to have gone with you for a short time.”

McAvoy was paraphrasing Stewart’s “Star Trek” character, Jean-Luc Picard. The actor narrated each episode of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” with the words “to boldly go where no one has gone before.”

McAvoy’s tribute emphasizes the trust he placed in Stewart as a colleague. The 47-year-old grew from a fan to a peer of Stewart’s, remaining on friendly terms throughout his life. He even revealed an idea of portraying another younger version of Stewart just two weeks ago.

James McAvoy Pitched An Idea To Play A Younger Jean-Luc Picard In A ‘Star Trek’ Series

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James McAvoy appeared on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast earlier in October. The actor discussed his career and what he wanted to work on next. McAvoy revealed an idea he’d had in mind for a while: appearing in a “Star Trek” series.

McAvoy pitched an idea of a prequel show with him as Jean-Luc Picard. His idea involved playing the character during his time on the USS Stargazer. The actor joked that his career plans were to “interpret young versions of Patrick Stewart,” continuing from Professor X in the “X-Men” series.

Patrick Stewart returned to his iconic “Star Trek” role in a “Picard” series that ran from 2020 to 2023. He will return for the final time as Professor X in December’s “Avengers: Doomsday.”