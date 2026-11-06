Patrick Stewart Film Sees Massive Streaming Spike in the Week After His Passing: Report

While will always be remembered for his fan-favorite roles as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek” and Professor Charles Xavier in the “X-Men” franchise, those aren’t the only projects fans are revisiting following his passing. In fact, one of his lesser-known movies has seen a pretty impressive increase in interest over the past week.

Sadly, Stewart passed away on October 28, 2026, at the age of 86. Since then, tributes to the beloved actor have continued to appear online, with fans celebrating the many characters he brought to life throughout his career. But it seems like audiences are also finding time to revisit some of the projects that might not have received quite as much attention over the years.

And honestly, that’s one of the interesting things about looking back at an actor’s career. There can be so much more to discover beyond the roles that made them household names.

Several of Stewart’s films have been attracting attention, per data obtained from JustWatch, with one thriller experiencing a particularly massive jump in viewership.

‘Green Room’ Sees a Massive Viewer Increase

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Of all the projects getting a second look, “Green Room” is the one making the biggest impression on streaming charts.

The 2016 thriller, directed by Jeremy Saulnier, features Stewart in a role that is quite different from the characters many fans are used to seeing him play. He portrays Darcy, a calm but ruthless club owner, in the punk-rock thriller.

Let’s be real, seeing Stewart take on a villainous role is a pretty interesting change of pace, especially for viewers who primarily know him from “Star Trek” and “X-Men.” It’s also a good reminder that his acting abilities extended well beyond science fiction and fantasy.

According to Mike Pearce, Streaming Insights Lead at JustWatch:

“Interest in the film started climbing on Thursday 29 October and peaked on Friday. By the weekend, it was up 774% compared with the start of last week.”

JustWatch “Green Room” via JustWatch Streaming Charts

That’s a pretty remarkable increase in such a short amount of time. “Green Room” even reached the #1 spot across JustWatch’s streaming charts, beating out numerous other films in less than a week.

Yep, it seems like Stewart’s passing has encouraged quite a few viewers to look beyond his most recognizable performances and give some of his other work another chance.

Patrick Stewart’s Other Films Are Also Getting Attention

“Green Room” isn’t the only title worth mentioning. JustWatch also provided its Top 5 Patrick Stewart rankings. Here is a closer look at the projects featured in the data:

Honestly, this list offers a pretty nice look at the different kinds of projects Stewart took on throughout his career. From historical dramas and fantasy adventures to a much darker thriller, there is quite a bit of variety.

And yep, fans who haven’t explored some of these titles might find a few new favorites along the way.

JustWatch Shares More About Patrick Stewart’s Legacy

Of course, the renewed interest in Stewart’s work is about more than streaming numbers. His career connected with audiences across multiple generations, and his ability to move between genres helped make him such a recognizable performer.

Pearce also shared some thoughts about Stewart’s legacy when discussing the increased interest in his projects:

“Patrick Stewart had a range very few actors can match, and you can see it in how people are revisiting his work right now. He was a Shakespearean actor first, became a sci-fi icon in ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men,’ and even proved himself a truly menacing horror villain in A24’s ‘Green Room.’ That versatility is why he connected with audiences of every age and across every genre, and it’s been moving to see so many people going back to his films and series since his passing.”

It’s easy to understand why so many fans have continued celebrating Stewart’s career. While Captain Picard and Professor Xavier will undoubtedly remain two of his most recognizable characters, his other performances deserve attention, too.

Let’s be real, having a career that gives audiences something new to discover decades later is quite a legacy. And with “Green Room” seeing such a significant increase in interest, it seems like plenty of viewers are taking the opportunity to appreciate another side of an actor who gave audiences so much throughout his life.

Want to know more about the legacy Patrick Stewart leaves behind? Check out our post here.

Note: The JustWatch ratings and viewing figures above reflect the data supplied for this article and may change over time.