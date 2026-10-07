Nicolas Cage Reveals Terrifying Horror Film That ‘Affected’ Him Most

Nicolas Cage has acted in many different genres throughout his storied career. This includes some genuinely unnerving horror films like “Longlegs” and “Color Out of Space.”

With audiences becoming wiser and wiser when it comes to horror films, being able to scare people is harder than ever. Some films go for the typical jump scares to try and jolt an audience, while others try to unnerve them with disturbing imagery.

Interestingly enough, some young directors may have cracked the code on what can truly scare a modern audience. Cage opened up about one recent horror film that truly got under his skin.

Cage Praises ‘Backrooms’

One of the biggest horror films to come out this year was A24’s “Backrooms,” which was directed by 20-year-old Kane Parsons. The film made $401 million at the box office and holds an 86% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The idea of the “Backrooms” originates from online chat forums, but has evolved into this whole mythology that really resonates with people. Cage is one of those people.

He was a big fan of “Backrooms” and gave the highest praise to the film and Parsons.

“The whole idea of what Kane Parsons did with still life in Backrooms is, that’s interesting to me,” Cage said at Fan Expo Dallas. “Like, can I somehow embrace, just get the performance leading up a still shot, a still photograph, and have that moment resonate so profoundly, like the last shot in Backrooms. Which, oh my gosh, nothing has affected me the way his movie did. It’s like a de Chirico painting and M.C. Escher come to life.”

It’s easy to make fun of Cage due to his zany performances, but there’s no denying that he loves film and is a student of cinema. For a 20-year-old to make a film that affected somebody who has won an Oscar to this degree is an impressive feat. Perhaps a Parsons and Cage collaboration could happen in the future.

Cage Discusses MCU

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Cage is staying busy as ever with the upcoming “Madden” film and his recent turn in “Spider-Noir.” While it looked like he could be in the midst of a career resurgence, Amazon Prime Video decided to pull the plug on “Spider-Noir” after one season.

Cage is a noted comic book fan, so the opportunity to join a big Marvel project was exciting for him. However, he has some problems with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and now that he’s been kicked to the curb, he has no problem explaining what he doesn’t like.

“It started out, in my view, terrific. Some of the early stories were marvelous,” Cage said at Fan Expo Dallas. “The way that they wove all the threads together and told the different character stories and backstories.”

“Lately—I do say this with love—when I see these 50-plus and otherwise intelligent and remarkably gifted thespians putting on these ridiculous outfits and getting ready for the fight—let’s face it,” he continued, “it’s all cutting to the fight—it’s hard for me not to be reminded that the MCU is becoming a well-funded and glorified WWE.”