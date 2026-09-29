Jennifer Lopez Fans Go Wild As Singer Sparks Relationship Rumors

Fans of Jennifer Lopez are going absolutely wild, believing that the singer has hinted at the beginning of a new romance following her split from Ben Affleck. The “On The Floor” hitmaker and former “American Idol” judge has been spoiling her followers with seemingly endless sexy snaps from her time in Milan during Milan Fashion Week, but fans couldn’t help but notice just how much a certain man in her life seemed to be making her smile.

Who’s The Possible Beau?

Less than 24 hours ago Jennifer dropped a carousel of stunning snaps wearing a sheer black lace dress in Milan. However, fans were totally shipping her and the silver fox of a bodyguard who seemed to have appeared in so many of her snaps lately.

The first snap in the new carousel shows the mystery man placing a hand on JLo’s back and another in front of her to protect her from an excited crowd of people who had encircled their space. The man maintained a serious expression while JLo beamed and cast her gaze off across the crowd slightly behind them.

Fans began flooding the post’s comments section with praise for her outfit, visible in the rest of the photos in the carousel dump. However, so many comments came piling in asking about the bodyguard, with fans wondering whether his appearance in so many photos lately is more than just coincidence.

One user said: “The bodyguard in every photo. She knooooows we knooooow.”

A fan replied to that, saying “hahaha I thought the same”, and another added “was looking for this comment.”

Another fan shared: “Marry your bodyguard Jennifer, that’s your man right there,” which has now accumulated over 1,000 “likes” on Instagram.

Yet another added: “We’re already fantasizing the romance between you and your bodyguard… and then you drop this pic that seems like it can be real… omg.”

The comments just kept piling in, with more reading “You and your bodyguard!”, “That man takes good care of you”, “She knows we know… he’s so hot”, “JLo and that bodyguard!!”, “Your bodyguard is your man at this point”, “Love is in the air”, and “I love this for you so much Jen”.

JLo’s Lacy Look

While Jennifer was walking around with the bodyguard, she was wearing a super sexy lace dress that flashed her bottom and thong underwear.

The gown featured a long skirt that fell all the way to Jennifer’s ankles, highlighting her strappy black kitten heels with open toes. The dress clung to her body in a body con style, with a V-neckline beautifully showcasing her chest and a chunky necklace.

She finished the look off by sweeping her hair into an extremely elegant half-up half-down style, which perfectly framed her glam make-up. I really hope she uses this hairstyle in more of her upcoming looks because it suits her so so well – as well as the pink lip combo she wore with her black Dolce & Gabbana gown. It was such a pretty shade on her!

Regardless of whether the dating rumors are true we wish JLo and her team all the best for now and for what’s yet to come.