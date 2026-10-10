Nicolas Cage Reveals Surprise Role in HBO Hit: ‘That’s OK That I’m the First to Announce That, Right?’

Nicolas Cage is among the many stars appearing at New York Comic Con this weekend.

During his Q&A with the audience, Cage dropped a bombshell about an upcoming project that had yet to be officially announced.

A ‘True’ Revelation

As Entertainment Weekly reports, Cage was speaking with the audience, and quipped, “My agent’s out there somewhere listening.”

Discussing future projects, Cage addressed the recent spate of film and TV roles he’s taken on lately, having leapt from playing a super-powered film noir PI in “Spider-Noir” directly to portraying NFL icon John Madden in a new biopic.

“You can only do so many movies back to back to back, and necessity is the mother of invention,” Cage told the audience.

“You can connect those dots, too,” he continued.

“What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don’t do too many movies back to back to back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television,” he added before dropping a huge reveal. “I think I might do a season of ‘True Detective,’” he said, his comments leading to an outburst of applause from the audience.

“That’s OK that I’m the first to announce that, right?” he said, seemingly confirming earlier reports that he’d been in discussions about joining “True Detective.”

Entertainment Weekly has reportedly reached out to HBO for comment, and states that “this story is developing.”

‘True Detective’ Season 5

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Premiering on HBO in early 2014, “True Detective” quickly became a critically acclaimed pop-culture sensation, partnering real-life pals Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson as deeply damaged police detectives investigating a series of very weird murders.

An anthology series in which each season told a standalone story, utilizing a different cast, “True Detective” returned with its second season in 2015, with a cast incuding Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Taylor Kitsch, Kelly Reilly and Vince Vaughn.

The third season didn’t arrive until 2019, with Mahershala Ali heading a cast that included Carmen Ejogo, Stephen Dorff, Scott McNairy and Ray Fisher.

The fourth season, subtitled “Night Country,” arrived in 2024. Becoming nearly as acclaimed as the first, that season was an Alaska-set saga starring Jodie Foster as a police detective probing the mysterious disappearance of eight men from an Arctic research station.

Following that, HBO announced a fifth season would be happening, although details were sketchy — until Cage seemingly spilled the beans at New York Comic Con.

An Earlier Report

Getty Nicolas Cage in 2025.

Cage’s recent revelation confirms an earlier report from more than a year ago, when The Hollywood Reporter reported in August 2025 that Cage had been in discussions to headline a new season of “True Detective.”

At the time, neither Cage nor HBO officially confirmed any discussions were taking place.

Prior to that, however, HBO had announced that the fifth season would be set in Jamaica Bay, New York, and was expected to premiere sometime in 2027.

Issa López, showrunner for the celebrated fourth season, was said to be returning.

Following Cage’s reveal, expect an official announcement from HBO any time now.