Reese Witherspoon Makes Surprising Move 5 Years After Selling Her Company for Almost $1 Billion

Reese Witherspoon may be famous for her parts in movies like 2001’s “Legally Blonde” and 2005’s “Walk the Line,” not to mention series like “Big Little Lies,” “The Morning Show” and “Little Fires Everywhere”…just to name a few of her many popular roles. However, the actress also happens to be an incredibly savvy businesswoman.

In fact, the star has just made a major and surprising career move related to the company she formally sold for a fortune.

Reese Calls the Deal ‘a Homecoming’

Back in 2016, Witherspoon founded Hello Sunshine, a media company that has seen quite a bit of success in the time since. That’s why, five years ago, she “sold a controlling stake” in the company in a deal that was worth around $900 million, according to the Daily Mail.

Now, the star is buying back the company with Mediawan, a Paris-based content group, Deadline noted while pointing out that this new deal is just one among a number of “high-profile acquisition[s],” coming after Chernin Entertainment, See-Saw Films and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

“Mediawan has built a global, independent studio by putting creators first,” Witherspoon said in a statement via Deadline. “That has always been my vision for Hello Sunshine.”

“I’m investing alongside Mediawan and joining Pierre-Antoine Capton and his teams because this is the perfect home for this new media landscape,” she continued before explaining that the deal is really “a homecoming.”

The star went on to say that “Peter Chernin and Jesse Jacobs believed in Hello Sunshine from Day 1,” adding, “I’m deeply proud of what our incredible team has built and grateful to Blackstone and Candle Media for their partnership and unwavering support. The best is still ahead.”

The Star Has Offered Unexpected Career Advice

Witherspoon obviously knows a thing or two about building a successful career, which is why you might be interested in a tip that she offered when it comes to finding and forging your own path… even if her advice is a little unusual.

“I just got off the phone with a young woman who is looking for career advice, and she wants to switch from one job to another. Very unhappy in her job,” the famous figure said in an Instagram video that she shared back in February. “So I said, ‘Okay. Well, what are your talents?’ And she had a hard time telling me what her specific talents were. And I thought to myself, this is very, very important — you don’t chase your dreams, you chase your talents.”

Witherspoon continued, “Everybody has dreams. Doesn’t mean you’re gonna be that thing. You are supposed to do what you’re talented at. So it’s your job in life to figure out what your specific, unique talents are, and go chase them. That’s what you’re gonna do. Chase your talents, not your dreams.”

Although (and perhaps because) the actress’ and businesswoman’s advice isn’t what you typically hear, it prompted quite a few comments from her followers, including one from fellow celebrity Padma Lakshmi, who wrote, “Very safe advice from a very talented woman. Brava Reese!😍”