Rihanna Enjoys the Most Uplifting Interaction With a Brave Fan Battling Cancer — ‘You’re Fire’

Barbadian musical megastar Rihanna recently had the most adorable and uplifting interaction with a brave fan going through a cancer battle.

The singer, songwriter, businesswoman, and actress, 38, was out grocery shopping with podcaster, reality television star, philanthropist, and entertainment businessperson Jason Lee, 48, when the interaction occurred.

In the grocery store, the fan — a beautiful silver-haired senior lady — approached the “Umbrella” and “Love the Way You Lie” singer and explained her situation. It resulted in a lovely interaction that highlighted Rihanna’s best qualities as a human being.

Rihanna Tells Her Brave Fan ‘You Don’t Look Terrible!’

In the video (in this case on the Complex Music Instagram account) Rihanna’s meeting with her fan who’s battling cancer — which is part of a much longer video that we’ll get to shortly — the lady approaches her in the grocery store and candidly says, “I look terrible. I live with cancer. Can I take a picture with you? I’m local here.”

Rihanna promptly responds, “You don’t look terrible!”

Someone off-camera then offers to take the picture, and the lady says, “Everyone knows me. I don’t have my wig on.”

The knowledgeable fan then tells Rihanna (whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty), “And your name’s Robyn like mine.”

Rihanna then gets close to Robyn for the photograph and the two pose with the biggest smiles.

When Robyn tells Rihanna she’s a “big fan,” the star thanks her and says, “That really impresses me!”

Robyn then shows Rihanna a photograph of herself wearing her wig, at which point Rihanna says, “You know what I live for? A good hairline, honey.” She then gestures at the lady’s hairline and says, “This is what I like to see.”

Rihanna then tells Robyn not to put herself down and says, “You’re fire just like that.”

Robyn then asks, “Can I quote you?” and Rihanna replies, “Hell, yeah. Yes. Verbatim.”

Their final interaction sees the lady thank Rihanna, before the star again tells her not to put herself down and tells her she’s “fire” once more, which results in the lovely Robyn saying, “You made me feel good.”

It was truly the most beautiful and wholesome interaction and Rihanna came away from it looking so kind.

The star’s fans loved the interaction, with one of them commenting, “I adore RiRi, she’s such a beautiful soul. She spoke life into that lady 😍.”

Another fan said, “That’s Why She’s So Blessed She’s One With People ❤️.”

Someone else simply wrote, “Queen. Always.”

Finally, one Instagram user proclaimed, “Ugh she’s so beautiful inside and out eekkkk. She truly made that lady’s world. 😢 both angels.”

The Full Video

Rihanna’s interaction with Robyn, the brave fan battling cancer, comes from a longer video posted by the above-mentioned Jason Lee.

Lee is the founder of Hollywood Unlocked and arranged to meet Rihanna for the shopping trip on which she met Robyn. The full video of the trip, which he shared with his 1.2 million followers on Monday, July 6, is on Lee’s Instagram account. It is 11 minutes and 43 seconds long.

In the video, Lee prepares to meet Rihanna by purchasing some flowers for her from the grocery store in which they plan on shopping.

Rihanna’s trip around the store includes fun moments like the reveal that she’s carrying a typed-up shopping list, taking selfies with fans, and the star showing disgust as Lee, rather peculiarly, smells her glasses.

Instagram users enjoyed the full video, too, with one of them writing, “only Rihanna can make me watch a grocery shopping reel for this long.”

Keep being wonderful, Rihanna. We’re sure you made that brave fan’s day, week, and year.