Legenday ’70s Music Star Reveals Why He Declined Invite to Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Scoring an invitation to the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce was like receiving one of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets, providing entrance to an elite event attended by showbiz movers and shakers.

While it would be easy to assume that anyone sent an invite would clear their schedules immediately and make a beeline for Madison Square Garden, that was not the case when it came to singer-songwriter James Taylor.

James Taylor Had a Musical Conflict That Kept Him from MSG

On Friday, July 3 — the same night that Swift tied the knot with Travis Kelce in New York — Taylor was onstage performing at the 2026 edition of the Tanglewood Music Festival in western Massachusetts.

In fan-shot video from the show, Taylor can be seen addressing the crowd, and revealed that he and his wife Kim had been invited to the Swift-Kelce nuptials — but RSVP’d that they wouldn’t be making it.

He Didn’t Want to End a Five-Year Musical Tradition

In the video, the singer behind such iconic hits as “Fire and Rain” and “Shower the People” is seen addressing the Tanglewood audience.

“You know, Kim and I were invited to a wedding at Madison Square Garden tonight,” the musician told the crowd, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Taylor continued by explaining that he’d already committed to performing at Tanglewood, joined by his All-Star Band for an annual Independence Day show that’s become a tradition for five years running.

He then proceeded to share his sweet wish for the newlyweds on their big day.

“I do want to wish the couple all happiness and smooth sailing and strength when it can’t be smooth,” he added.

The Sweet Connection Between Taylor Swift and James Taylor

As diehard Swifties know, Swift’s parents named her after James Taylor — a fun fact that came up when the two met for the first time.

Speaking with USA Today in 2024, Taylor recalled their initial meeting, which he remembered being about 15 years earlier. At that time, Swift was still in the midst of launching her music career.

“We did a benefit for [the Candie’s Foundation], an organization that tries to help with teenage pregnancy, and it was interesting,” he said. “We were both there with guitars and played a couple of songs. I was performing with my wife and may have had a friend of ours playing cello and Taylor was there just playing by herself.”

Added Taylor: “She was just a teen. She told me she had listened to my music a lot and that her folks had named her with me in mind.”

Taylor Swift and James Taylor Have Performed Together

When Taylor next encountered Swift in 2010, she was a much bigger star.

The site of that meeting was, ironically, Madison Square Garden, the same venue where she would get married 15 years later.

At the time, she was in the midst of her Speak Now world tour, and invited Taylor to join her onstage for an epic duet of his 1970 hit “Fire and Rain.” They two followed that up with a duet on Swift’s own “Fifteen.”

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