The ‘Truth’ About One of the Most Buzz-Worthy Aspects of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Wedding

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on July 3, they were not only tying the knot, but were also participating in one of the most talked about events of the year.

As details about the big day continue to come out, fans have been wondering about one particularly buzz-worthy aspect about the wedding…

Will a Taylor and Travis Wedding Documentary Be Released?

“Taylor Swift has released several documentaries surrounding her music — but footage from her wedding to Travis Kelce won’t be making it to the big screen,” People reported on Monday, July 6, while filling fans in on the “truth” about the speculation-sparking situation.

“Despite rampant rumors that professional camera crews were seen filming around Madison Square Garden and inside their nuptials for a future release, PEOPLE has learned the couple have no plans to drop a film about their big day,” the publication added.

E! News also reported about the current circumstance around the possible documentary on Monday, July 6, telling readers, “Leading up to the couple’s July 3 wedding, filming notices were spotted outside Madison Square Garden that indicated a film shoot was taking place, causing fans to speculate that the Grammy winner could be releasing a movie version of her wedding day.”

However, E! News added that the pubication “has learned that their wedding was not filmed to be a documentary.”

There Is a Taylor & Travis Wedding Film, But It’s Not for Fans

Despite the fact that there doesn’t seem to be a plan to release a documentary about Taylor and Travis’ wedding into theaters or on streaming services, “the couple reportedly does have a film in the works after the big event,” according to The U.K. Sun.

“[S]ources close to the Swift-Kelce party,” claim that “there will be a documentary about the wedding, after rumors swirled” after film crews were spotted at the venue, The Sun noted.

The Daily Mail also reported that, “[a]ccording to sources, there will be a documentary about the wedding, with the rumours intensifying after signs reading ‘No parking’ for a ‘film shoot’ were spotted around MSG from Wednesday.”

Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Mail added that “it’s thought the bride was keen to capture every moment of her dream day,” which is why the now-married couple “had camera crews following them around their spectacular wedding to film a documentary, insiders have claimed.”

The reports mention that the film crew captured everything from the wedding being planned and decisions being made (such as what flowers to choose) well before the big day to what it took to pull off the epic nuptuals when it was time to say “I do.”

While there’s no doubt that fans would love to get a look at the surely fabulous and wonderfully romantic footage, The Sun informed Swifties that “the documentary will reportedly be sent to guests as part of a ‘thank you for coming’ present package, sources reported.”

That means that currently, the only ones who will be seeing the footage are those who were lucky enough to be invited to the event in the first place …and perhaps their friends and family if any guests decide to hold a private viewing party.