Denise Richards’ New ‘Wild Things’ Lingerie Pool Photos Are Too Hot To Handle — Plus, Include an Honest Message

Denise Richards, 55, has quite a bit of experience when it comes to sharing her life with her fans thanks to her time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Of course, before her reality TV days, she was famous for her roles in movies like 1997’s “Starship Troopers,” 1999’s “Drop Dead Gorgeous” and “The World Is Not Enough,” as well as 1998’s “Wild Things.”

If you remember her in the latter flick, then you’ll definitely want to check out the star’s new photos that have the same fiery vibe thanks to the fact that she’s wearing a body-baring ensemble and posing in a pool.

On top of that, Richards has shared a meaningful quote that gives an honest insight into who she really is and what she’s been through even when the cameras aren’t around.

See Denise’s Revealing Photos and Honest Message

On Friday, October 9, Richards shared a post on Instagram that included two images from a recent photoshoot. The first shot shows the star wearing a black lingerie set with a lacey robe draped around her body. Although she’s posing in a pool and standing in the shade, she’s still fiery hot as the wind blows back her hair and she looks down and off to the side.

In the second pic, Richards is soaking wet and arching her back as she stands at the side of the pool in a setup that will remind you of the famous “Wild Things” scene.

Although the photos are surely enough to catch the attention of Richard’s fans and social media followers, she also added text to the first image that gives some insight into how the star sees herself and the life that she’s lived.

Using an unattributed quote that’s been widely used by others on various online platforms, Richards added the text saying, “Every family has that one daughter who’s built a life. Burned it down. Rebuilt it. Made every mistake the hard way. Swears way too much, Loves way too hard. Will stand up to a man twice her size. Somehow gives great advice she never follows herself, and has enough stories to make her parents question how she’s still alive.”

The post sparked plenty of reactions, including a fire emoji filled comment from fellow “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Meyer (formerly Camille Grammer), as well as praise from other figures in the reality TV and show business realm like “Starship Troopers” and “Saw” actress Dina Meyer, “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Storms Beador and “The Real Housewives of Miami” cast member Alexia Nepola. That’s not to overlook Chrishell Stause, who wrote, “Reporting for duty 😆🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️”

Denise Feels Confident After Fixing Her Ruptured Breast Implants

Getty Denise Richards

If you missed Richards on the third season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” then you might not have known that she ruptured her breast implants as a competitor on the show. After having surgery to fix the issue, the star addressed the outcome in a video that she shared on Instagram back in August 2025 (via People).

After first showing Richards before the procedure with her surgeon, Dr. Robert Cohen, the recording then gave fans a look at the star afterward, saying, “I’m feeling pretty good. I’m so happy.”

The celeb then opened up a week after surgery, telling fans, “This was the first time that I’ve ever been put under where I was really calm. I’m so happy with the results. … I can’t wait for bikini season.”

In the caption of the post, Richards wrote, “After over a year of struggling with issues involving my implants, I finally feel healthy and confident in my body.”

“To anyone out there navigating something similar — I’m sharing this because I’ve been there,” she continued in her message. “You deserve to feel your best, and I know how overwhelming it can be to navigate everything and to find the right people you can trust.”

Richards also noted, “Back then in the ’90s, we were all much more private than we are now. I’m so grateful that today we can be more open, support one another and share our experiences. 🙏💛.”