Amy Schumer Shares Emotional Update Weeks After Finalizing Divorce From Chris Fischer

Amy Schumer looks back on a difficult period in her personal life and shares how much has changed since the end of her marriage.

The 45-year-old “Kinda Pregnant” star spoke candidly about relationships, motherhood, and feeling like herself again on the Tuesday, October 13, episode of “Beyond the Program With Jim Curtis.”

Curtis is a transformational coach, wellness expert, and author of “The Book of Possibility: Release. Align. Become.,” which was released in September 2026.

He has been dating “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston since 2025.

Amy Schumer Says She Lost Herself in Past Relationships

The comedian admitted that some past relationships made her question herself so deeply that even those around her noticed a change.

“I’ve been in relationships where I was completely questioning myself, and people couldn’t even recognize me,” Schumer said, as OK Magazine reported.

“I was like a shell of myself.”

Her comments come just weeks after she and ex-husband Chris Fischer reached an agreement in their divorce, ending their seven-year marriage.

What Did Amy Schumer Say About Her Life Now?

For Schumer, one of the most meaningful parts of feeling happier is knowing that her son is seeing a different side of his mom. “The version my son is getting of me now, where my heart is so full and I’m so happy,” she said. “That’s so valuable.”

Schumer shares Gene David with Fischer. Gene, 7, was born in May 2019, a little more than a year after his parents married.

The award-winning star has repeatedly made clear that raising their son remains a priority for both her and Fischer.

When Did Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer Split?

Schumer and Fischer, 46, married in a surprise ceremony on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

They announced their separation in December 2025 after seven years of marriage. “We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son,” Schumer wrote when announcing the split, as People reported.

She ended her characteristically humorous statement by saying, “Amicable and all love and respect! Family forever.”

The former couple submitted a proposed divorce judgment to a New York court on Thursday, September 24. The court signed the judgment, though the county clerk had not yet finalized it when the agreement was reported.

How Has Amy Schumer Talked About Her Health?

Schumer has also spent much of 2026 sharing a more positive outlook on her physical and emotional health.

In February, the actress told her Instagram followers, “I am the healthiest I’ve ever been. Laughing hard with your friends is so essential.”

She encouraged fans to spend time with others, move their bodies, and step away from their screens.

“Close your eyes and breathe. Move around. Jump in water whenever you have the chance and get your face out of your screen and in front of other people,” she wrote.

Schumer has also spoken candidly about her weight-loss journey and her efforts to prioritize her health after dealing with medical issues in recent years.

Schumer’s latest comments suggest she’s less focused on defining herself by the end of her marriage and more on what comes next.

She has kept working, traveling, and spending time with friends and family as she adjusts to life after her split.

Most importantly, Schumer appears grateful that Gene is getting to know the version of his mother she feels is happiest and most present.

After describing herself as a “shell,” Schumer now says her heart is “so full,” and that change has become one of the most valuable parts of moving forward.