Andrew Garfield Admits He’s ‘Betraying My People’ After Trying American Snacks

Andrew Garfield may have a British accent, but his snack preferences are becoming increasingly American.

During an appearance on LADbible’s “Snack Wars,” the actor sampled popular British and American treats to determine which country offered the better snacks.

Although Garfield initially suggested his accent might reveal his loyalties, several American favorites quickly complicated his decision.

From Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to Sour Patch Kids, the actor found himself choosing American snacks while joking about disappointing his fellow Brits.

“I’m betraying my people,” Garfield admitted after making one particularly difficult decision.

Andrew Garfield Reveals His Unexpected Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Obsession

Garfield’s first challenge involved choosing between British prawn cocktail crisps and American Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

The actor initially appeared confident in his appreciation for the British option, recalling how frequently he ate crisps growing up.

“This is every day after school, two packs before dinner,” Garfield said while remembering his childhood snack routine.

He also revealed that salt and vinegar remains one of his favorite crisp flavors.

However, the American alternative presented a serious challenge.

Garfield explained that his nephew recently introduced him to Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, which quickly became a favorite.

“My nephew really got me into Flaming Hot Cheetos recently, and he got me addicted,” he said.

After sampling both options, Garfield ultimately selected the Cheetos.

The decision prompted his playful admission about betraying his British roots.

The American victories continued when Garfield compared a traditional British pork pie with beef jerky.

Although he wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about either option, he awarded the round to America.

His reaction also led to a childhood memory involving his mother’s homemade sausage rolls.

Garfield recalled enjoying them with salad cream, a combination he enthusiastically defended during the video.

Andrew Garfield Tries a Twinkie for the First Time

One of the video’s most memorable moments came when Garfield discovered he would be trying a Twinkie for the first time.

“I’ve never had a Twinkie. I’ve never ever had a Twinkie,” he said.

His excitement quickly faded after tasting the American snack.

Garfield criticized its smell and texture before declaring his preference for the British Jaffa Cake.

“I love a Jaffa Cake,” he explained, making the decision an easy victory for Britain.

The actor also sampled Scottish Irn-Bru and American root beer, ultimately choosing the Scottish drink.

However, America regained his favor during the candy round.

Garfield compared British Percy Pigs with Sour Patch Kids, praising the texture of the former before deciding he preferred the tanginess of the American candy.

“Give me the tang,” he said while explaining his choice.

Despite his mixed reactions throughout the challenge, Garfield acknowledged America’s impressive selection of snacks.

“They are the snack capital of the world, I think,” he joked, before clarifying that he didn’t necessarily intend it as a compliment.

His appearance on “Snack Wars” offered fans a humorous look at his childhood favorites, family memories and unexpectedly strong opinions about snack food.