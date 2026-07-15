‘The Batman: Part II’ Gets New Release Date as First Robert Pattinson Footage Emerges

“The Batman: Part II” was first announced in April 2022 with plans to be released in October 2025. Since then, the release date has been moved twice, first to 2026 and then to the following year. However, with production now underway, the release date has been moved to February 2028. This comes as Matt Reeves releases the first new footage of Robert Pattinson in the role of the famed superhero.

Reeves released the first new footage of Pattinson as Batman on social media on July 15. The clip begins with several seconds of complete darkness as sounds of mayhem can be heard, including sirens and a distorted voice. After that, the superhero is seen as what appears to be snow falling around him, and police lights shine in the distance.

From there, the Bat symbol appears on the screen, followed by a tease of the new date: February 18, 2028.

Robert Pattinson Teased ‘The Batman: Part II’ in March

While promoting one of his recent films, “The Drama,” Pattinson was asked what he could tease about “The Batman: Part II.” He stated to Deadline, “The script is extraordinary, and I just think it’s gonna be a really, really special movie.”

@deadline #RobertPattinson shares an update on the #TheBatman Part II production and teases what’s store: “I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different. It’s taking some big swings” ♬ original sound – Deadline

Pattinson went on to call the delayed film “very, very different, even from the last one.” Pattinson added, “It’s gonna be interesting to see it come out. It’s taking some big swings.” The reporter then asked if production had begun; Pattinson said, “No, a couple of months.”

Director Matt Reeves Previously Discussed The Movie’s New Direction

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Reeves is directing “The Batman: Part II,” as he did the uber-successful first film. The filmmaker spoke to Josh Horowitz in 2025 and revealed that the new movie will focus more on Bruce Wayne than it does Batman.

According to him, “[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arc.”

He then said, “But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.” Reeves also discussed the movie’s main villain, saying that the one they selected was crucial given the new direction of the movie.

He also teased that the villain has “never really been done in a movie before.” Fans will recall that the main villain in the first film was The Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

Multiple Movies Are Moving

Getty Robert Pattinson

Following the move of “The Batman: Part II” from October 2026 to February, multiple Warner Bros. projects are also shifting their release dates. First, “The Great Beyond,” starring Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega, will now arrive on October 1, 2027, instead of its initial November 13 release date.

Per Deadline, the change to “The Great Beyond” may be part of the reason “The Batman” was pushed back. Additionally, “Panic Carefully” will now come out on April 9, 2027, instead of February of that year. “Revenge of La Llorona,” planned for April 9, 2027, will now be released on February 26, 2027.