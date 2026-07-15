Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Bring Their Kids to Rare Red Carpet Appearance

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander turned the 2026 MLB All-Star festivities into a family event by bringing both of their children to the red carpet.

The longtime couple attended the MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14, with their daughter, Genevieve, and son, Bellamy Brooks.

According to People, the family of four posed together for photos ahead of the MLB All-Star Game. The appearance offered a rare public glimpse of Upton and Verlander with both of their children.

Upton wore an off-the-shoulder blue dress with gold heels and sunglasses. Verlander coordinated with his wife in a blue suit, white collared shirt and sunglasses.

Genevieve wore a white two-piece outfit with a matching headband, while Upton held Bellamy as he posed in brown overalls over a white collared shirt.

The family smiled together during the event, which took place at Independence Mall in Philadelphia.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander Make MLB Event a Family Affair

Upton and Verlander occasionally bring their children to major baseball events but generally keep much of their family life private.

The couple welcomed Genevieve in November 2018, shortly after celebrating their first wedding anniversary. They expanded their family with Bellamy in 2025.

Although the family has made select public appearances together, the MLB All-Star event marked a rare opportunity for all four family members to walk a red carpet.

Baseball has remained an important part of the family’s life throughout Verlander’s career. Upton has frequently supported her husband during major games and career milestones, while Genevieve has joined her parents at several events connected to the sport.

Upton and Verlander first met while working on a commercial in 2012. They became engaged in 2016 and married in Italy on Nov. 4, 2017, only days after Verlander won the World Series with the Houston Astros.

The couple has continued balancing their careers with raising their two children.

Upton previously discussed how becoming a mother changed her priorities and influenced the decisions she made in both her personal and professional life.

Verlander has also spoken about the impact fatherhood had on him and the importance of appreciating time with his family throughout the demands of a professional baseball career.

Family Appearance Follows Justin Verlander’s Retirement Announcement

The family’s red carpet outing came approximately one week after Verlander announced that the 2026 MLB season would be his last.

The Detroit Tigers pitcher shared the news in a statement on social media after more than two decades in professional baseball.

Verlander explained that he always planned to continue playing as long as he believed he could compete at the level he expected from himself. Rather than choosing a specific milestone or date to end his career, he wanted his experience on the field to guide the decision.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner also thanked the people who supported him throughout the highs and challenges of his career.

Verlander gave special recognition to Upton for remaining by his side through different seasons, injuries and rehabilitation periods.

“I couldn’t have done this without you,” Verlander wrote while thanking his wife.

Verlander began his MLB career with the Tigers in 2005. During his career, he also played for the Houston Astros, New York Mets and San Francisco Giants before returning to Detroit.

His accomplishments include multiple Cy Young Awards, two World Series championships and membership in MLB’s 3,000-strikeout club.

As Verlander prepares to close the final chapter of his playing career, his latest All-Star appearance became a family celebration.

Upton, Genevieve and Bellamy joined him on the red carpet, creating a memorable moment during his final MLB season.