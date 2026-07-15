ESPYS 2026 Awards Host & Presenters: Full Lineup for Tonight’s Star-Studded Special

Sports’ biggest stars are stepping off the field and onto the red carpet tonight as the 2026 ESPYS celebrate another unforgettable year of athletic achievements. From championship heroes and Olympic legends to Hollywood celebrities and musical performances, this year’s ceremony promises a mix of awards, laughs, and memorable moments. So, who is hosting the ESPYS 2026? Find out those details and what celebrities will be presenting and in attendance below in our ESPYS spoilers.

When to Watch The ESPYS 2026?

The ESPYS 2026 will air on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC. The night will feature an elite lineup of athletes and the brightest Hollywood stars joining forces with ESPN to commemorate the past year in sports.

Viewers can tune into ABC to watch live tonight. The ESPYS will also stream on the ESPN App in tandem with ABC airings across time zones. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

The 2026 ESPYS Host

It’s going to be a fun night for the sports world. The awards show will air live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

Hosting the 2026 festivities will be comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernández. He will definitely be bringing the laughs tonight.

This night is all about celebrating major sports achievements, revisiting unforgettable moments, and bringing together the sports industry’s fan favorites and biggest stars. We are also going to see some special musical performances from hip-hop royalty De La Soul, rapper Ghostface Killah, the legendary Slick Rick, and the Savannah Bananas.

The ESPYS 2026 Presenters

It’s going to be a night full of your favorite athletes and stars. Scheduled to present tonight at the 2026 ESPYS are:

Rauw Alejandro (singer)

Allyson Felix (Olympic gold medalist, track & field)

Mason Gooding (cast of “72 Hours”)

Eileen Gu (Olympic gold medalist, freestyle skiing)

Tiffany Haddish (actress and comedian)

Kevin Hart

DJ Khaled

Chloe Kim (Olympic gold medalist, snowboarding)

Billie Jean King (tennis legend)

Pat McAfee (host of “The Pat McAfee Show,” ESPN analyst)

Ilona Maher (Olympic rugby player)

Ben Marshall (cast of “72 Hours”)

Tracy Morgan

Kevin Negandhi (ESPN personality)

Kam Patterson (cast of “72 Hours”)

Jake Paul (boxer and creator)

Oz Pearlman (mentalist)

Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America” co-anchor)

Jayson Tatum (NBA champion, Boston Celtics)

Mike Tyson (boxing legend and actor)

Lindsey Vonn (Olympic gold medalist, alpine skiing)

Will Ferrell

The ESPYS 2026 Attendees

In addition, we should see the following athletes and celebrities in attendance for tonight’s event:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Lauren Betts (Washington Mystics, UCLA women’s basketball)

Simone Biles

Jalen Brunson (NBA champion, New York Knicks)

Ciara

Ayesha Curry (co-founder of Eat. Learn. Play)

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Terence Crawford (boxer)

Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets)

Crystal Dunn (USWNT legend)

Charlotte Flair (WWE superstar)

Myles Garrett (Los Angeles Rams)

Damar Hamlin (Buffalo Bills)

Dwight Howard (Basketball Hall of Famer)

Jack Hughes (Olympic gold medalist, New Jersey Devils, U.S. men’s hockey team)

Jimmie Johnson (NASCAR legend)

Hilary Knight (Olympic gold medalist, PWHL Detroit, U.S. women’s hockey team)

Alysa Liu (Olympic gold medalist, figure skater)

Oksana Masters (Paralympic gold medalist)

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana football, Las Vegas Raiders)

Shedeur Sanders (Cleveland Browns)

Mikaela Shiffrin (Olympic gold medalist, alpine skiing)

Matthew Tkachuk (Olympic gold medalist, Florida Panthers, U.S. men’s hockey team)

Karl-Anthony Towns (NBA champion, New York Knicks)

Russell Wilson (former NFL player)

Members of the Savannah Bananas

The ESPYS 2026 air tonight on ABC at 8/7c, with a special live stream available on the ESPN App. You will also be able to stream the next day on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.