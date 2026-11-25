Sharon Luyben, who taught Swift in seventh and eighth grades at Wyomissing Area Junior-Senior High School in Pennsylvania, is claiming that her interview with the magazine was taken out of context.

Speaking to TMZ on Tuesday, Nov. 24, the retired educator insisted that she had nothing but kind words to share about her former student.

“All I said were positive things,” Luyben told the outlet, describing the Grammy-winning singer as a “fabulous student.”

Luyben, who spent more than three decades teaching at the Pennsylvania school, also had a friendly relationship with Swift’s parents. She knew the family through their neighborhood, church and local community.

However, her fond memories of the singer and her family did not make it into the published article.

Vanity Fair published its profile of Swift, titled “The Mastermind,” on Monday, Nov. 23. Written by May Jeong, the article explored the 36-year-old singer’s upbringing, career, personal relationships and public image.

According to Page Six, the profile featured interviews with more than 100 people from Swift’s life, most of whom remained anonymous.

Despite Luyben’s positive recollections of her time teaching Swift, the magazine included just one of her remarks regarding the singer’s childhood experiences.

During a 2009 interview with Katie Couric, Swift opened up about feeling excluded by her peers growing up. She recalled classmates picking up their lunch trays and moving away when she tried to sit with them.

When asked about the singer’s recollection, Luyben told Vanity Fair, “That wasn’t true. We had assigned seating in junior high.”

One former student recalled the seating arrangements similarly, while another could not remember.

The profile has since sparked backlash online for its critical portrayal of the singer. Among the comparisons made throughout the piece was one likening Swift to Regina George, the character played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 comedy “Mean Girls.”

Per Page Six, the article had allegedly caused tension within Vanity Fair’s parent company, Condé Nast. However, a spokesperson for Vogue and Anna Wintour denied those claims.

Another Former Classmate of Taylor Swift Addresses Her Vanity Fair Interview

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Luyben isn’t the only person from Swift’s childhood who has spoken out since the profile was published.

Arielle Peppers, who attended the same Pennsylvania school and is a year younger than Swift, also addressed the reaction to her comments about the singer’s upbringing.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Peppers recalled admiring Swift’s collection of Ugg boots as a child. She remembered the singer owning several pairs in different colors, something her own family could not afford at the time.

Following criticism over her remarks, Peppers explained that she was simply sharing a memory from her school days and had no intention of speaking negatively about Swift.

“I shared a straightforward childhood memory with a reporter about school and what was affordable for different families at the time. It wasn’t intended as an attack on anyone,” she told TMZ.

Peppers, who is a mother of twin daughters and pursues music under the name A. Star, also made it clear that she has her own career and family to focus on.

“I wish Taylor Swift continued success,” she added.