Martha Stewart’s 14-Year-Old Grandson Has Adorable On-Air Moment on ‘Today’: ‘Such a Well-Spoken Young Man’

Martha Stewart had a front-row seat to a sweet family moment when her grandson Truman Stewart made an appearance on Today. The lifestyle icon was seen proudly watching as the 14-year-old joined NBC chief data analyst Steve Kornacki during the Friday, July 17 episode of the morning show. Truman stopped by to talk through predictions for the upcoming World Cup final, and Stewart’s reaction made the moment even warmer.

Truman Joined Steve Kornacki for World Cup Predictions: WATCH HERE

In a post shared on TODAY’s Instagram, Stewart smiled as Truman spoke on air, looking every bit the proud grandmother. Truman joined Kornacki to talk through the upcoming soccer matchup, giving viewers a rare glimpse of one of Stewart’s grandchildren on live TV.

Truman told Steve Kornacki and the TODAY hosts that while he’s cheering for Spain, widely viewed as the tournament favorite, he believes Argentina will come away with the victory when the teams meet Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium.

Play

“Nothing ever really ends up how it goes based on how it looks on paper,” the 14-year-old said.

Still, Truman said fans should expect a memorable final regardless of the outcome. “The game between Spain and Argentina is just going to be one of the best I think we’ve ever seen,” Truman said.

Viewers quickly praised Truman after his “Today” appearance, with many calling him poised, articulate, and adorable. “He was very cute,” one commenter wrote, adding that they briefly left the room and “didn’t know he was Martha Stewart’s grandson” but immediately thought he was “such a well-spoken young man.”

Another viewer said, “He was adorable and did a great job. He looks so much like grandma,” while someone else wrote, “This young man is VERY smart about all things World Cup soccer!! Great job!!!”

Others called him “so polite,” “VERY smart,” and “incredibly articulate,” with one fan saying, “He was so poised. I was impressed!!”

Several also noticed Stewart’s proud reaction, with one writing, “I love Martha! Glad she’s happy and smiling with her grandson.”

Another added, “He was so well spoken, clearly nervous, but he did so good!!! His Grandma looked so proud too, look out world, Truman might be a future broadcaster.”

Martha Stewart Has Shared Rare Moments With Her Grandkids

The culinary and lifestyle icon has embraced her role as a grandmother in recent years, spending time with her two grandchildren, Jude Stewart, 15, and Truman, 14.

Stewart became a grandmother in 2011, when her only daughter, Alexis Stewart, welcomed Jude after a five-year IVF journey. Jude and her younger brother, Truman, who was born in 2012, were both born via gestational surrogate, as reported by People. Because Stewart has kept many family moments private over the years, Truman’s appearance felt especially sweet for longtime fans.

In April 2025, she posed with Jude and Truman at opening night of the Broadway show “Stranger Things: First Shadow,” marking a rare red carpet appearance for the trio.

Later that year, Stewart brought Jude to see Billie Eilish at UBS Arena in New York. The “Martha Bakes” star shared a photo from the October outing, where Jude attended the concert with friends as Eilish performed.

“Sunday night at @ubsarena in Long Island with Granddaughter Jude and friends Layla and Stella,” Stewart wrote at the time. She said the evening was “made more special by a visit from @maggiebaird the fabulous mother of @billieeilish.”

Stewart also used the post to highlight Baird’s nonprofit work, writing, “Do you know about @supportandfeed and what that philanthropic organization is doing?? Check it out!!”She added that UBS Arena “served vegan food at the direction of Maggie and Billie!!!”

Martha Stewart Says Her Grandkids Call Her by Her First Name

Despite being a doting grandmother, Stewart says her grandchildren, Jude and Truman, have never called her by a traditional grandma name.

“They’ve called me Martha since the day they were born,” Stewart said on QVC+’s “50+ & Unfiltered” podcast, according to E! News. “And all their friends call me Martha. None of them call me Mrs. Stewart. I’m not a Mrs. Stewart.”

The same holds true within her own family. “My daughter calls me Martha,” Stewart explained. “She’s always called me Martha.”