Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton Home Hit by Security Scare After Man Crashes Into Gate

A 63-year-old man is facing charges after police said he drove into a security gate at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton residence, damaging a checkpoint at the couple’s Georgica Pond property. The East Hamptons Press reported on Friday, July 17, that Bronx resident Keith Webster was accused of crashing a Subaru into the gate on Wednesday, July 15.

Getty US rapper Jay-Z and US singer-songwriter Beyoncé

He was later charged with second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass, the East Hamptons Star confirmed.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Property Crash Remains Under Investigation

East Hampton police Detective Sgt is still reviewing the case. Jennifer Dunn told the outlet. “This could be a health issue, but we have to treat it as a crime until proven otherwise,” Dunn said. Authorities have not said whether Beyoncé or Jay-Z were at the residence when the crash occurred.

TMZ reported that a security guard saw Webster’s Subaru “driving at a high rate of speed up the driveway” toward the gated entrance. Police said the vehicle did not “stop at the closed mechanical driveway gates,” causing “significant damage” to the checkpoint at the property.

Webster initially stayed inside the vehicle after the crash, according to the report. He later complied with requests to get out. When officers arrived, he had reportedly been restrained and was seated in front of the car.

“He wasn’t making threats. He seemed confused,” Dunn said.

Webster complained of pain after the collision and was taken to Stony Brook East Hampton Emergency Department for treatment. He was later released so he could be arraigned. Police also impounded the vehicle.

Detectives Say No Threats Were Made

Getty (L-R) Tina Knowles, rapper Jay-Z, singer-songwriter Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter attend the world premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at the Dolby theater in Hollywood, California, December 9, 2024. (Photo by Lisa O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Investigators also reviewed Webster’s movements before the crash using a license plate reader camera network. Police said he had previously stopped at another East Hampton home, but left without incident after being turned away.

Detective Sgt. Jones told Page Six that Webster had “no criminal history” and that there were “no weapons found, no notes found, no direct threats made and no direct mention of residents of the house.”

“He seemed confused at the scene and after the arrest,” the detective said. “He did not make any threats or mention names of the residents. It could just be chance he picked that house if he was having a medical issue.”

The arrest came only days after Jay-Z finished a three-night run at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Sunday, July 12.

The concerts celebrated two major anniversaries in his career: 30 years since the release of “Reasonable Doubt” and 25 years since the release of “The Blueprint.”

Beyoncé also made a surprise appearance during the run, joining Jay-Z for “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and giving fans a rare joint performance from the longtime couple.

Their 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, was part of the milestone weekend as well. She played piano on “Feelin’ It” alongside Mecca and Alicia Keys.