Jay-Z Shares Sweet Dad Moment After Blue Ivy’s Show-Stopping Concert Performance

Jay-Z is still smiling about one unforgettable moment from his 30th anniversary concert series.

Just days after kicking off the celebration at New York City’s Yankee Stadium, the rap icon looked back on sharing the stage with his 14-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, and made it clear that watching her perform was one of the biggest highlights of the night.

According to People, Jay-Z reflected on the special father-daughter moment while attending Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Fest luncheon on July 17. When asked whether performing with Blue Ivy stood out as one of the evening’s best memories, the Grammy winner didn’t hesitate.

“You said it,” he replied with a smile before adding, “That ain’t even a question.”

Blue Ivy Stole the Spotlight During Family Performance

The heartfelt moment came during the July 10 kickoff of Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary concert series honoring his landmark debut album, “Reasonable Doubt.”

The celebration featured several surprise guests, including Beyoncé and Alicia Keys. Beyoncé joined her husband for a performance of “Can’t Knock the Hustle,” originally recorded with Mary J. Blige. After the performance, Jay-Z praised his wife, telling the crowd, “Oh, she can sing,” before Beyoncé responded, “Give it up for my baby.”

The family celebration continued when Blue Ivy walked onstage during “Feelin’ It” and performed a piano solo to close out the 1996 song. As the crowd erupted in applause, Jay-Z introduced his daughter as the “legendary Blue Ivy Carter,” and the pair shared a long embrace.

Per ELLE, the performance marked Blue Ivy’s first public appearance showcasing her piano skills, though she is already comfortable in front of packed stadium crowds after previously joining Beyoncé on both the 2023 “Renaissance World Tour” and the 2025 “Cowboy Carter Tour.”

Jay-Z has been praising his daughter’s musical talent for months. During a March interview with GQ, he revealed that Blue Ivy has perfect pitch and has taught herself to play piano by ear.

“She won’t let us get her a teacher,” he explained. “She doesn’t want it to be a job. But if she hears a song, she’ll be like ‘Play it again’ and then she’ll teach herself.”

He added, “That’s just talent. She doesn’t work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do. I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”

Blue Ivy Continues to Build an Impressive Resume

Beyoncé performs with daughter, Blue Ivy, during the halftime show at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)

Blue Ivy’s latest performance is just one milestone in a growing list of accomplishments.

According to People, she became the second-youngest Grammy winner in history at age 9 after winning Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” alongside Beyoncé, Wizkid and director Jenn Nkiru. The same project also earned her an MTV Video Music Award, making her the youngest winner in the show’s history, as well as a BET Award and an NAACP Image Award.

Since then, Blue Ivy has continued carving out her own path in entertainment. She danced alongside Beyoncé throughout all 32 shows of the “Cowboy Carter Tour,” with her viral performance of “Déjà Vu” earning the fan nickname “Déjà Blue.” She also made her feature film debut in 2024 by voicing Kiara in “Mufasa: The Lion King,” narrated the audiobook for “Hair Love” and made her Met Gala debut in May 2026.

Her accomplishments began almost from birth. People notes that her cries were sampled on Jay-Z’s song “Glory,” making her the youngest person ever to appear on the Billboard charts.

Now, after watching Blue Ivy confidently take the stage beside him once again, Jay-Z’s reaction said it all.

“That ain’t even a question.”