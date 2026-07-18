Joanna Gaines’ Son’s Summer Business Venture Is a Huge Success: ‘Proud Mama’

Joanna Gaines is a proud mom, as her youngest son, Crew, just had his first business success. The former HGTV star shared a too-cute video of Crew in action gathering produce and flowers for his farm stand — and selling out of everything in just an hour!

Joanna Gaines Shares ‘Proud Mama’ Moment of Son Crew’s Farm Stand Success

On July 16, Gaines took to Instagram to share a video of Crew, 8, and his sweet farm stand business.

“Busy morning at the office for Crew — his farm stand sold out in the first hour!” she wrote in the caption.

The “Magnolia Table” star added, “Proud little boy. Proud mama 🥹 (to the @magnolia and @magnoliarealty team, thanks for supporting him!).”

In the video, Crew cuts flowers, picks tomatoes, and carries a big watermelon from the garden. Then he sets up his farm stand, lining up the garden items, fresh eggs, and flowers placed in small vases.

Chip Gaines commented on the post, “I know you’re not supposed to have favorites … but he’s my favorite! (8yr old 😉).”

Fans flooded the comments section to share their love for Crew’s business. “Stop it right now! That’s too cute,” one fan wrote. “Want to know if his marketing style is more like his mom’s with style and whimsy or his dads with sarcasm and jokes.”

“Sold out in an hour? When’s the ‘Crew’s Farm Stand’ merch drop?” another fan asked.

Others shared sweet comments, including, “The cutest entrepreneur,” “Soooo smart like his parents and siblings. Yay Crew. Great job,” and “The cutest thing I’ve seen in a long time! 🥰”

“Stop it! The care he puts into setting everything out is so sweet,” one fan noted.

Others pointed out the sweet way Crew gave the tomatoes a pat. “His little hands! And arranging everything 🥰,” one fan gushed.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree! love this🔥😍✨,” another fan commented.

Crew Is Often His Mom’s Helper

Crew has shown up in a lot of Gaines’ social media posts — seen helping out his mom in the kitchen, garden, or at the Magnolia Market store.

In an Instagram video she posted on January 18, 2025, Gaines gets a lot of help from her little one as they set up a beautiful display at the Magnolia Market store.

In the video, she puts together a floral-themed design with Crew helping out as well, making a floral arrangement beside his mom, as her team works to bring spring to the store. The finished product is a beautiful assortment of pink florals, lush greenery, linen, tableware, and other products.

“Spring is in bloom at the market! I can’t get enough of all the floral and vintage details we incorporated all around the shop this season,” Gaines wrote in the caption. “From the product design to the visuals, I’m so grateful to our @magnolia team who helped pull it all together.✨”

She added, “I hope you’ll get a chance to stop by and take it in 😍.”