Cozy Up With 8 Romantic Movies This Saturday, Including the Premiere of Hallmark’s ‘Falling Into Place’ — Sept. 12

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 12. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” and “Reba” in the morning, grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘SnowComing’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Samantha returns home for her town’s winter festival to celebrate her father’s retirement from coaching. Her hopes for a quiet visit are dashed when she discovers NFL quarterback and high school sweetheart Jake is also there.

Stars Lindy Booth, Trevor Donovan, Joe Theismann, and Ed Marinaro.

“SnowComing” premiered on January 26, 2019.

‘Love on the Slopes’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): NYC-based copy editor, Alex, is sent to Ridgeline Resort, an extreme sports outpost, to write a story for a travel writing competition. At first, she fails at everything – much to the chagrin of Cole, an extreme sports enthusiast who thinks this city girl should head back to New York. But when Alex offers to assist Cole with his local arts festival, he reluctantly obliges to be her guide as she faces her fears doing one extreme sport after the next.

Stars Katrina Bowden and Thomas Beaudoin.

“Love on the Slopes” premiered on January 6, 2018.

‘Harvest Moon’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When her family goes bankrupt, privileged city girl Jen Stone travels to the country to try and help a struggling pumpkin farm that her father bought as an investment to get her money back. Not everyone is on board with her changes, least of all Brett, the farm’s handsome manager. By working with what she knows best, she just might be able to turn the farm around, while also falling in love.

Starring Jessy Schram and Jesse Hutch.

“Harvest Moon” premiered on October 10, 2015.

‘Adventures in Love & Birding’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A single mom agrees to be the partner of a bird enthusiast for a birding competition but misunderstands the assignment and tells everyone she’s his new girlfriend instead of just his teammate.

Starring Rachel Boston and Andrew Walker.

“Adventures in Love & Birding” premiered on September 27, 2025.

‘The Reluctant Royal’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Philly mechanic Johnny is surprised to learn that his long-lost father is a duke. But the duke isn’t quite what he expected, nor are his growing feelings for the duke’s advisor Prudence.

Starring Andrew Walker and Emilie de Ravin.

“The Reluctant Royal” premiered on March 8, 2025.

‘Roadhouse Romance’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Country music fan Callie is determined to continue her late grandfather’s legacy. While TV director Luke is in town, he teaches her that sometimes it’s best to look forward instead of back.

Stars Lauren Alaina and Tyler Hynes.

“Roadhouse Romance” premiered on September 11, 2021.

‘Falling Into Place’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Kaia returns home for her town’s fall festival as well as her high school reunion and spends the week with her childhood best friend, James, to complete their unfinished fall bucket list.

Starring Alvina August and Nathan Witte.

“Falling Into Place” premiered on September 12, 2026.

‘Much About Love’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A TV director returns to her theater roots for a Shakespeare festival and runs into an old flame, rekindling a merry war of wits in this modern retelling of “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Starring Ashley Williams and Niall Matter.

“Much About Love” premiered on August 29, 2026.