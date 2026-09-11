‘7 Little Johnstons’ Star Welcomes Baby Boy: Pics

Elizabeth Johnston Bolden is officially a mom of two!

The “7 Little Johnstons” star and her husband, Brice Bolden, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Coleman Brice Johnston Bolden.

All About the New Bundle of Joy

The couple shared the happy news exclusively with TODAY.com, revealing that their son arrived on Sept. 8, 2026. Elizabeth and Brice are now settling into life as a family of four with their newborn and their daughter, Leighton Drew Bolden.

“We’re so happy to have Coleman here and to be home together as a family of four,” the couple shared with TODAY.com. “We are so looking forward to watching Leighton and Coleman grow up together.”

Elizabeth and Brice will call their son “Coleman Brice,” giving him a distinctly Southern double name. The name also carries special significance for the family, as he was named after his father and paternal great-grandfather.

The new arrival joins big sister Leighton, who is set to turn 3 this fall. Elizabeth and Brice have been documenting their family life while also sharing major milestones with viewers of TLC’s “7 Little Johnstons.”

The Couple Announced They Were Expecting in March

The two revealed they were going to be a family of four back in March via social media.

The sweet announcement showed the three of them, as Elizabeth held the sonogram. Their daughter pushed a toy baby stroller, and inside of the stroller was another sonogram and a book on being a big sister.

The couple officially married in November 2025, making Coleman’s arrival another major milestone during their first year of marriage.

Elizabeth has previously opened up about the medical considerations surrounding pregnancy and childbirth.

Because she has achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism, she knew that she would need to deliver her first child by C-section under general anesthesia.

Brice admitted that he was particularly nervous about the procedure ahead of Leighton’s birth.

Brice was more nervous about the C-section “than anything else in his entire life,” Elizabeth joked.

Elizabeth has not yet shared additional details about Coleman’s birth. She also has not publicly said whether her son has achondroplasia. For now, she is home and resting comfortably with the newborn.

Elizabeth announced Coleman’s arrival on Instagram as well, sharing a series of photos of her newest family member.

“Coleman Brice Bolden Jr. 🩵 09/08/2026

our family is complete, with this happy handsome bundle of joy ✨ 🥰”

The post quickly drew congratulations from fans, who celebrated the newest addition to the Johnston Bolden family.

One fan wrote, “all that hair!!!”

While another added, “he is sooo perfect!! welcome to the world Coleman.”

“Oh my goodnesss! Congratulations to your sweet family! What a precious new addition!” another exclaimed.

Many just simply wrote congrats on the new baby.

Coleman’s birth comes after Elizabeth and Brice welcomed Leighton, who has remained a central part of their family story. Now, their daughter is stepping into the role of big sister as the couple adjusts to having two children.

Coleman Brice’s arrival gives Elizabeth and Brice another milestone to share with fans of “7 Little Johnstons.”