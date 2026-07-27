Steven McBee Jr. Makes Candid Admission After ‘McBee Dynasty’ Business Battle With Kacie Adkison

Steven McBee Jr. says one of season 3’s biggest family feuds is now firmly in the past.

After clashing with future sister-in-law Kacie Adkison over ownership of the Bravo star’s tallow skincare business on “The McBee Family Dynasty: Real American Cowboys,” Steven says they’ve worked through their disagreements and are totally fine.

Speaking with Bravo Insider in July 2026, Steven shared an update on where he stands with Kacie and his brother, Cole McBee.

“Kacie, Cole, and I are on the same page. Those two I’m close with,” Steven said. “Everything is good. We worked through all our issues.”

The update comes after viewers watched tensions boil over during season 3, episode 6, when Kacie pushed back against Steven’s proposal to give then-girlfriend Allie Eklund a stake in the business.

Steven McBee Jr. Admits Kacie Adkison Was Right About the Business

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The disagreement centered on Steven’s belief that Allie could help grow the tallow skincare company through her business experience and social media following.

Looking back, Steven admitted he believed he was making the best decision at the time.

“Obviously, hindsight’s 20/20. At the time, I truly thought I was doing what I thought would be best for the tallow business,” he told Bravo Insider. “I thought bringing Allie into the business with her acumen, her platform, and what she brings to the table from an influencing standpoint.”

He added that he also expected to marry Allie.

“I thought that Allie and I were going to get married, so I was like, ‘Hey, bring her into the businesses. Let’s build this thing out together.'”

During the episode, Kacie made it clear she wasn’t comfortable giving Allie a 20 percent stake.

“I just want to tell you, I’m not giving Allie 20 percent,” Kacie told Steven before explaining, “It is a new business. It’s my business. And I think we should first go into business together, and see how we work together.”

The disagreement escalated until Steven broke the fourth wall and demanded production remove his microphone.

Months later, however, he acknowledged Kacie had seen the situation more clearly than he had.

“She never forgets to let me know that she called this from a mile away,” Steven said. “She has good intuition, I’ll give her that.”

Kacie also reassured fans on Instagram after the episode aired.

“Take it easy on [Steven Jr.]. The rest of the tallow story is coming, and it’s crazy how much better we are now than what y’all will even see the rest of the season,” she wrote.

She later thanked customers for supporting the skincare business.

“Thank you all so much for the incredible support you’ve shown my business. Every order, message, follow, and kind comment truly means more than you know. I have the best supporters in the world.”

‘The McBee Dynasty’ Star Also Opened Up About His Breakup With Allie Eklund

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Steven also reflected on another major storyline from season 3—his split from Allie Eklund.

The couple ended their relationship in April 2026 after a whirlwind romance that quickly became serious. Just weeks into dating, Steven told viewers he believed Allie was “the one” and later said he was “ready for a wedding.”

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Steven admitted he has one major regret from the breakup.

“Yeah, [there’s] obvious regret around how I handled the situation,” he said after being asked about publicly accusing Allie of cheating, an allegation she denied. “It should have been a private matter that I took public, and obviously I’m dealing with the fallout now and have been, but yeah, serious regret and learning lessons moving forward.”

Steven also addressed criticism over traveling to Texas to meet Allie’s parents while his father was spending his final days at home before reporting to prison.

“Hindsight’s always 20/20, but at the time, I thought I was going to Texas to meet my future in-laws, so I thought it was a good decision,” he explained during his “Watch What Happens Live” appearance.

He also acknowledged that watching his younger brothers settle down influenced how quickly he moved in the relationship.

“For me, my family is all settled down, started growing their family out, and I thought that I was with the one I was going to be with forever, so why waste time?” Steven said.