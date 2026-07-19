Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge Rally Around Jeana Keough After Cancer Diagnosis

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” family is rallying around one of its original stars.

Just hours after news broke that Jeana Keough had been diagnosed with tongue cancer, fellow Bravo veterans Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge took to social media to encourage fans to support Keough’s GoFundMe fundraiser, sharing heartfelt messages for their longtime friend.

While Keough’s diagnosis shocked Bravo fans, the public support from Gunvalson and Judge quickly reminded viewers of the bond shared by the women who helped launch the franchise nearly two decades ago.

Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge encourage fans to support Jeana Keough

Gunvalson shared Keough’s GoFundMe campaign to her Instagram Stories with a simple message that read, “support Jeana’s journey.”

She added a personal note beneath the fundraiser, writing, “I love you @jeanakeough ❤️.”

Picture courtesy of Vicki Gunvalson / Instagram

Judge also reposted the fundraiser to her own Instagram Stories, telling Keough, “@jeanakeough we love you 😘,” while encouraging followers to donate.

Picture courtesy of Tamra Judge / Instagram

The fundraiser was created by Keough’s daughter, Kara Bosworth, after what was initially believed to be a localized diagnosis became much more serious.

According to the GoFundMe page, Keough was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma of the tongue. After undergoing surgery, doctors discovered the cancer had spread to two lymph nodes, requiring a second surgery followed by radiation and chemotherapy.

The campaign explains that the intensive treatment has left Keough exhausted and unable to work, while also asking for help covering living expenses, nutrition, and additional support throughout her recovery.

Bravo fans continue to rally behind an original RHOC star

Bravo The original cast of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” included (left to right) Vicki Gunvalson, Jeana Keough, Jo De La Rosa, Lauri Waring (later Peterson) and Kimberly Bryant. The groundbreaking reality series premiered in 2006.

Keough was one of the original cast members when “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered in 2006. She remained a full-time Housewife through Season 5 before making several guest appearances in the years that followed.

The premiere season first aired on March 21, 2006, kicking off the first-ever Housewives show that would later have 10 other spinoff franchises. The Season 1 cast of RHOC included: Gunvalson, Keough, Jo De La Rosa, Lauri Waring (later Peterson) and Kimberly Bryant.

Her friendships with Gunvalson and Judge have continued well beyond their time filming together, making their public support especially meaningful as Keough begins treatment.

It was also reported that both Gunvalson and Judge personally donated to the fundraiser, joining dozens of friends, fans and fellow Bravo personalities who have contributed since the campaign launched. It’s also been noted that Gunvalson has stood beside the Keough family during difficult times before, including after Kara Keough Bosworth tragically lost her infant son in 2020.

As donations continue to grow, Gunvalson and Judge are using their platforms to make sure one of Bravo’s original Housewives knows she isn’t facing this battle alone.