K-Pop Group BTS Withdraw From Grammys Over Asian Pop Prize

Just a month after the new Asian pop prize was introduced on the Grammys, the Korean pop group BTS announced they won’t be submitting their music at the 2027 Grammy Awards. The news was announced on Instagram, with each of the seven band members sharing the same statement.

“We have decided not to enter the Grammys this year,” an English translation reads. “I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language.”

The news has shocked their fans, as they were widely expected to be in the competition for some major Grammys categories, including Album of the Year, following their comeback record, “Arirang,” was one of the year’s biggest sellers. Moreover, the lead single, “Swim” was predicted to be one of the contenders for Song of the Year.

Why Did BTS Withdraw From The Grammys?

Getty K-Pop group BTS withdraw from Grammys (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The English-language lyrics in their latest hits would exclude BTS from the new best Asian pop music performance prize, introduced in June. According to the Grammy rules, songs nominated for the new category must feature “meaningful use” of an Asian language. However, over 80 percent of the lyrics on “Arirang” were performed in English.

The new Grammys award was met with a mixed reception by K-Pop fans. Many said that instead of celebrating Asian artists, the new Grammys award has pigeonholed them.

In the band’s statements on Instagram, BTS members, RM, Jimin, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin and J-Hope appear to reflect that concern. Each ended their statement with a message for what they dub the BTS Army, saying, “Thank you to Army and everyone who is always with us.”

The full text of the band’s individual statements, translated from Korean, reads: “We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year. I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language. Thank you to ARMY and everyone who is always with us.”

About K-Pop Band BTS

BTS was formed in 2013 had has become one of pop’s biggest-selling acts. According to NME, The band’s current world tour is expected to rival Taylor Swift’s Eras concerts. The group was the first K-Pop band to receive a Grammys nomination in 2021 for “Dynamite,” their first song performed in English. Meanwhile, each member of the band has been a voting member of the Recording Academy since 2019.

In the past, BTS has performed on the Grammys stage a number of times, picking up four additional nominations. While these included best pop duo/group performance and best music video categories, they have yet to win.

Meanwhile, the group has joined a list of performers boycotting the awards for several reasons, including Morgan Wallen, The Weeknd, Will Smith and Frank Ocean. As the band’s US number one single “Swim” is expected to be among the nominees, fans hoped that BTS would perform this year at the Grammys.

The Grammys has been trying to reflect the growing popularity of K-Pop for several years. It expanded its voting academy in 2025 to include a number of prominent artists and producers from Korea. These included Enhypen’s Jungwon, Seventeen’s Woozi and Vernon, Le Sserafim’s Huh Yunjin and all six members of Katseye. Meanwhile, the numbers increased this year, when the members of Twice and Stray Kids were granted voting privileges.