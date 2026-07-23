‘Big Brother 28’: Week 2 Power of Veto Winner Revealed

“Big Brother 28” is heating up as the second week of the season heads toward its first live eviction. The Power of Veto has officially shaken up the nominations.

Following the Week 2 Head of Household competition, Rick Devens found himself in a powerful position. The former “Survivor” player not only won HOH but also secured the Power of Veto. This gave him complete control over the week’s nominations.

With Devens determined to make a major move, he ultimately followed through with his backdoor plan. He put one of his alliance’s biggest threats in danger.

Rick Devens Wins Power of Veto

Rick Devens won the Power of Veto competition during Week 2, adding another major victory to his growing resume.

After becoming the second Head of Household of the season, Devens had already nominated Lyric and another houseguest for eviction. Winning the Veto allowed him to make the move he wanted. He could target a player he viewed as a major threat.

Devens ultimately decided to use the Power of Veto to remove Lyric from the block.

Rome Seymour Becomes the Replacement Nominee

Devens then named Rome Seymour as the replacement nominee, putting the longtime “R” against the other nominees. This set up a potentially dramatic eviction night.

The move appeared to be part of Devens plan to weaken the Toolshed alliance’s biggest threat. According to the week’s events, Devens and Rome had initially respected each other’s games. However, Angela Murray reportedly helped convince Devens that Rome was becoming too dangerous to leave in the game.

Rick also pulled Rome aside before the Veto ceremony to tell him what was coming.

“I’m sorry and you’re welcome,”Devens reportedly told him.

The move could have major consequences for the house. This is particularly because Rome and Lyric have developed a close relationship since the beginning of the season.

Lyric and Rome’s Showmance Faces a Major Test

Rome and Lyric have been involved in a showmance since early in the game. This makes Devens decision to nominate Rome another strategic benefit.

By pulling Lyric off the block and putting Rome in her place, Devens not only saved one of his original nominees. He also separated one of the season’s most talked-about pairs.

After the Veto meeting, Lyric appeared to comfort Rome, giving him kisses and reassuring him as he faced possible eviction.

“Don’t waste it,” Rome reportedly told Lyric about her newfound safety. “Keep playing your game. Keep winning. ‘Cause right now, you’re doing great.”

Now, Rome will have to fight to stay in the game without Lyric beside him on the block.

Who Could Go Home on Thursday?

Rome isn’t the only houseguest in danger heading into Thursday night’s live episode.

Rome, Jason, and Melody will have one final opportunity to save themselves through the Block Buster competition. The winner will be removed from the block, leaving the remaining two nominees vulnerable to the live eviction vote.

With Devens’ backdoor plan now in motion, the outcome of the Block Buster competition could completely change the week’s eviction plans.

“Big Brother 28” returns Thursday night. Viewers will find out who wins the Block Buster competition and which houseguest will become the second evicted player of the season.